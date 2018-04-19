Terrific trial by Golden Sword

Highly rated Golden Sword was, without doubt, the star performer at the trials on Tuesday morning and, on that showing, he is a must to follow at his next start.

Taken out by Michael Rodd in the last of five trials that morning, Golden Sword beat another good one in Wolf Warrior.

The margin was a neck and the time for the 1,000m on the Polytrack was an "average" 61.85sec.

But the manner of his victory was what caught the eye.

Not the neatest out of the gates, he had just one runner behind him when the nine-horse field made that first turn on the far side of the racecourse.

Head up high and widest of the lot, he was still unsighted when they straightened for the run home. But Golden Sword was definitely enjoying the outing.

Rodd knew he had a good horse beneath him and, when he asked his mount for an effort, Golden Sword just took off.

A hundred metres out, you knew he was going to beat them all and while Wolf Warrior, the mount of Troy See, tried to make a race of it, there was just too much in the tank and Golden Sword brushed aside the challenge.

From being right out of it for much of the journey, Golden Sword had claimed the trial.

An active campaigner since 2015 when he won on debut, Golden Sword quickly built up a fan base when he put together a hat-trick that year. It could have been four on the bounce in his first start of the 2016 season but he found one to beat in Ninetyseven Gold.

What followed was a winless run which stretched into seven outings in 2016.

The following year looked like being just as frustrating until November of that year when Golden Sword pulled one out of the hat, getting the verdict over Olympian Eager in a print of the finish.

He followed that up at his first start in the current season, beating the very-talented Augustano in a Class 3 sprint over the 1,200m.

Up to 79 in the ratings, he however, couldn't back it up and in his last start he went down to the 89-point rater Super Fortune in the iRace Classic run over the 1,200m.

Still, hold nothing against him. In the bluster of the race, Golden Sword did not have things his way and was held up for a clear passage from the 500m to the 100m mark.

Prepared for the races by Cliff Brown, the fine-looking chestnut by Swiss Ace has plenty still going for him.

He won the trial with a full tank of petrol still untouched and since this is horse racing not nuclear physics, the message is clear.

Make Golden Sword your banker the next time he goes to the races. Although already five years old, he is far from the finished product.