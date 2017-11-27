Tesoro Privado makes it back-to-back

Tesoro Privado (No. 7) responding to jockey Barend Vorster’s strong urgings to take Race 3 at Kranji yesterday.

Jockey Barend Vorter obviously made the difference between winning and losing on the vastly-improved Tesoro Privado, who made it back-to-back wins in the $75,000 Novice race over 1,400m yesterday.

His Ricardo Le Grange-trained $22 winner got up nicely after jumping from the outer-most barrier and was caught in a speed duel, which could prove disadvantageous.

So, he cleverly eased his mount to allow Sun Lion, last-start winner Destroyer Eclipse and Refresh to "kill" each other with the cut-throat speed.

The leaders clocked a fairly-fast sectional of 24.69sec for the first 400m of the race and all compounded in the run home.

Swinging for home, there was little separating the leading trio.

Sun Lion was the first to bid goodbye, leaving Refresh and Destroyer Eclipse choking each other.

Vorster swung into action, taking Tesoro Privado forward.

At the same time, Lord Of Cloud also charged up and the four horses were almost in a line with 250m to go.

Tesoro Privado, which means private treasure in Spanish, and Lord Of Cloud became detached from the other two horses shortly after the 200m mark.

Giving more under Vorster's strong urgings, Tesoro Privado kicked on to beat Lord Of Cloud by one-and-a-half lengths.

In bringing up his second win in five starts, Tesoro Privado has taken his earnings near the $100,000 mark for Jeffrey Soh's Titanium Racing Stable.

Soh's racing manager, Dean Russell, who has been a major cog in the wheel for the stable, whether it was during the time the horses were with trainer Theo Kieser or now, said Tesoro Privado had really hit his straps.

"He was a little shinsore early in his prep, but he has shaped into a nice horse," said the former South Korean-based horseman.

"The mile is probably his best trip but he's done a good job to win today."

Vorster, who has partnered the Argentinian-bred right through, could not agree more with his fellow South African.

"He's still very green but he is getting better and better," he said.

"I was just a bit worried about the pace. I had to come back one position and follow through.

"Once I changed my stick to the left hand, he found two lengths.

"He is a quality horse and I'm happy for the owner Jeff, who puts some money in racing."