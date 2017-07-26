Texas Sky can go one better

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(13) PARADE'S END had a duel with well-backed Marsala on debut and came off second best. She may go one better but has drawn down the centre of the track.

(9) JUST ONE MORE flew to finish third behind well-backed individuals and that form could be strong. She can step up nicely.

(10) KINSKY'S CRUSADE was further back there and has drawn well again. Follow the betting moves.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(9) SACRED FLAME showed inexperience on debut and he should make marked improvement.

(1) BARKING IRONS came on nicely second time out and should not go backwards.

(7) OLIGARCH was a bit disappointing last start but was dangerous in his penultimate and may enjoy the turf in this.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(13) TEXAS SKY was second best behind a horse that almost won a big feature race thereafter. He knows the track well and can go on to score.

(14) TOLTEC has run well round the turn previously and could be itching for the trip as he matures. Blinkers may also assist his chances.

(15) TOMMY GRAND is well bred and showed something on debut round the bend. He could be a big runner.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(12) CHAMPENOIS has very good form and should go close to opening her account. Indeed, the switch to a different track is the only concern but she looks ready to win.

(13) DINNER DATE has run two crackers in a row and she, too, is knocking hard for her first win. However, she goes a bit further here.

Well-bred (14) GREEN FAIRY should be the joker in the pack. She has the best of the draw.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

Many can win.

(1) AIR SALUTE deserves his maiden win, especially after finishing second best behind improving youngster Roy Had Enough.

He had (5) INHERIT THE WIND, (9) MAGESH'S JET and others well beaten, so could go on and score.

(2) FESTIVAL STAR is well proven and could time it right this time.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

The juveniles are out and about racing in handicaps.

(6) GOLD IMAGE won her debut over 800m but has subsequently run classy races in the features. She could be well in on handicap debut.

(1) LA REVERE showed talent last season but has been lightly raced. She could be up to it.

(3) SHEZALEADER, (5) PIXELATE and (2) TIMEOUS all pose as dangers on best form.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) PROFESSOR BRIAN was going for an amazing six-timer last time but it didn't go fully to plan. He drops in class and he could get back on track.

(6) OVER SURE has very decent recent form and could keep going back on turf.

(4) AMAZON KING should be right with Over Sure on collateral lines on form. He had something in hand last time.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

A wide-open race at first glance.

(12) JUDGEMENTAL and (15) AIRTAXI are two juveniles that won their debuts. Both could be too sprightly from decent draws.

Judgemental gets to try the straight track. Many talented sorts from the older brigade.

(2) KIMBERLEY CLUB raced in a feature last time but may need it.