Jockey TH Koh has been suspended for two Singapore race days over his handling of PERFECT CURIOSITY in Race 5 on Jan 30.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of carelessness in that while riding Perfect Curiosity near the 700m mark, he allowed his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear, resulting in Roma (S Anandan) having to be checked.

His suspension will take effect from Saturday until March 5. He was advised of his right of appeal.