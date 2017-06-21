There'll be no Monday blues for Mighty Kenny

He looked good at the trials last week, finishing just a length behind Hip Hip Hooray and Situation after sitting near the rear and coming home widest of the lot.

And yesterday at morning trackwork, MIGHTY KENNY did it again, posting a nice time for the 600m.

Ridden by Barend Vorster, he cantered one round before being tested over the final sprint which he ran in a smart 35.5sec.

A good winner on March 26, he was all over them that day - stalking the pace for almost all of the 1,600m race before taking the lead 300m out to win going away like a good horse.

It was his sixth win for the Tmen Stable and it was not the first time he had left his rivals stranded in no man's land.

It was also in March last year that he did a similar number on his rivals in a 1,400m race on the turf.

Like he did when winning earlier this year, Mighty Kenny sat third, then second, before hitting the front and clearing away.

That day, the winning margin was four and a half lengths.

To his rivals whom he had run ragged, it must have seemed like an a long street.

Of late, Mighty Kenny has been near - but not near enough. He finished fourth to Newlands in mid-May and later ran fifth to Dance In The Wind on May 26. Still, in all, he has had 33 starts and has banked in over $250,000.

For all that he has done, it's hard to imagine that's he's still a four-year-old.

Keep an eye on him in the Class 3 race on the Hari Raya Puasa race meeting on Monday.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR FRIDAY

IRT JUVENILE STAKES - 1,200m: Charger 44.6. Confide (O Chavez) 36.7. Ferocious (R Shafiq) 36.6. Glamorous (A Munro) 41.8. Parador 40.5. Phan Nee Star * (Z Zuriman) 36.3. Silent Boss 42.8. Special King 35.8. Special Luck (S John) 35.8. Queen Of Queens (G Boss) 37.7.

Monday: Captain Jamie * (B Vorster) 35.1. Mokastar * (V Duric) 35.1. Iffragal (Vorster) 35.1.

KRANJI STAKES C - 1,000m: Super Six (Munro) 36.3. Nova Missile * (John) 40.8. Pole Paradise (Munro) barrier/34.9. Conflight (Chavez) 36.6. Nova Warrior (Shafiq) 37.4. Ninetyseven Gold (TH Koh) pace work.

Monday: Golden Tomahawk (K Toh) 38.3. Darc Bounty * (Boss) 38.8. Dragonhead 37.9.

CLASS 4 - 1,700m: Pioneer Step * (Y Salim) canter/35.3. Happy Saga * (Shafiq) 36.7. Clutha Lad * (D David) canter/39.9. Hero In The Wind canter/36.2.

Monday: Super Joe (Duric) canter/35.8. Terms Of Reference * (Boss) 35.3. Easter Mate (E Aslam) 38.5. Happy Saga pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,400m: Target 41.6. Parker * (Munro) canter/36.2.

Monday: Lim's Dashing 39.4. Warpath * (M Kellady) 37.7. Silent Arrow 39.6. Get Going 44/41.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Lim's Elusive pace work. Gold Mosa 44.8. Soon Yi (John) 39.3. Prince Ferdinand canter/pace work. Stirling canter/36.7.

Monday: Friendship * 40.2. Board Walk (Duric) 37.3. Peach Bowl * (K A'Isisuhairi) 40.1. Situation (Vorster) canter/35.8. Lucky Mission (Aslam) 41.1. Xzuberance * 37.9.

CLASS 5 - 1,700m: Big Banker * (M Rodd) 36.8. Ninepins (M Jailani) canter/37.1. Grand Paris canter/37.8.

Monday: General Conatus 38.8. Commodore Lincoln 37.7. Gold Customer 38.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,100m: Lucky Six (J Powell) 39.2. Muscular Sprinter (D Beasley) 41.8. Euro Zone (Duric) canter/40.5. Million Round (I Saifudin) canter/36.9. Barnburgh Lad * (B Woodworth) canter/36.9. Probo Chandroso (M Zaki) 37.4. Good Mission 38.1. Roma 38.2. Sgfifty 39.8.

Monday: Giorgio gallop/42.2.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200m: Ettijah * (Chavez) 35.9. Yellow Jade Horse 42.7. Only Win (Boss) 40.2. Bangkok Boy (Rodd) 38. Berlinetta 35.9. Burgundy Prince (Duric) 37.7.

Monday: Ettijah (Duric) 40.4. Silent Prince (Kellady) 37.7.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR MONDAY

OPEN BENCHMARK 83 - 1,400m: Hermano Menor * (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.4. Robin Hood (A Munro) pace work. Kirks Ryker (V Duric) barrier/35.2.

CLASS 3 - 1,700m: Casing Royal (O Chavez) 37.7. Mighty Kenny * (B Vorster) canter/35.5. The Capital (Vorster) barrier/34.7.

CLASS 4 - 1400m: Damon * 37.8. Fighting Warrior (B Woodworth) 39.5.

Monday: Chopin's Fantaisie * 38.2. Zeus Warrior 35.1. Really Capable * (G Boss) 39.4. Justice Lass 38.5.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Jackfish 42.2. Mark Eclipse (E Aslam) 40.6. Lucky Giant (A'Isisuhairi) barrier/34.5. Elite Takes All * 39.1. Ausone (Aslam) 37.3. Smart Master (S John) 36.6.

CLASS 4 - 1,000m: Rich Fortune 38.5. Smart Fortune (TH Koh) gallop. Yulong Holy Praise 38.5. Flying Shadow (Munro) 40.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Lady Liberty canter/45.3. Sugartime Jazz * (Chavez) 38. Elite Gustavo 36.5. Toobigtofail (Munro) barrier/35.3. Black Diamond (S Shafrizal) 35.8.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400m: Flying Winner * 33.7. Kubera's Chief * 37.7. One O Nine (Koh) 36.9. Big Regards (R Zawari) 36.6.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400m: Greatballs Of Fire * 39.9. Good Lucky * (Munro) 38.8. King Of Thieves 37.9. Metaphor barrier/36.4.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,700m: Shabbat (CC Wong) barrier/40.1. Super G (Rodd) 38.8. Red Riding Wood * canter/33.6.

Monday: Gasparo Da Salo canter/pace work.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,100m: Special Rain (John) 36.6. Super Dan (Vorster) 38.4. El Condor (Woodworth) barrier/36.5. Crazy Dreams * (Woodworth) 38.8. D'Great Pride 43.3. Leonidas (Chavez) barrier/37.3. River Fortune (Wong) barrier/36.1. Augustano 38.1.