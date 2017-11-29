There'll be no stopping Before Noon in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,500M)

(5) SON OF A LEGEND hasn't been far back in his races and could get off the mark.

(4) FLEXIBLE FUGITIVE has been costly to follow. Blinkers can help.

(1) DANCING REBEL will continue to earn.

(14) THE ROCKETMAN found support on debut.

RACE 2 (1,500M)

(3) LINNGER LONGER is improving and finished in front of (10) SUNSHINE SILK on debut. Both will come on.

(13) ZARGUN did well on debut.

(4) OUR BISCUIT and (6) KICK BUTT could get into the frame.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(9) BEFORE NOON should be at peak fitness and rates the one to beat.

(2) MISTER LISTER ran well last time and is the danger.

(1) MATCHMAKER appears to be on form and will run well.

(8) ONE WALL STREET ran close last time and could feature.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(7) WHITEOUT ran on strongly last time and should enjoy the trip.

(11) UNTIL DAWN has improved with blinkers. Bears watching.

(2) KINGS CREEK was just behind them but struggling.

(4) RENDEZVOUS can surprise.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) JUST CRUISED IN needed his last outing. He's fit.

(4) BIG PARADE won his maiden only last time but is maturing.

(2) DETONATION should be cherry-ripe and must be considered.

(3) LEE'S PICK must have a chance if he behaves at the start.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) CATHEDRAL COUNTY is unbeaten over this C & D.

(5) VICOMTE is back over 1,000m and will show up.

(8) MARMOOK won on debut and has trained on.

(4) MAGIC and (1) ALL NIGHT FLIGHT could get into the frame.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(10) JUST A JET finished well to beat (7) BANDOLA and (3)DALLEY.

(8) MISS BULSARA needed that last run.

(2) SEPTEMBER BLOOM is in form while (9) HATFIELD SQUARE can earn a cheque.