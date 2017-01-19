There's an Absolute Miracle in store
Kranji barrier trials
Champion trainer Alwin Tan, who has been off to a flyer in the new season, could have a potential money-spinner in ABSOLUTE MIRACLE.
The handsome-looking four-year-old stole the spotlight at the trials on Tuesday morning, winning his with the hard eye of a contender.
In the process, he stole the thunder from his talented stablemate SENATOR who, after streaking to a four-length lead on straightening, faded in the run-in to eventually finish sixth.
But back to Absolute Miracle. His was, indeed, a winning show.
Ridden by Danny Beasley, he seemed content to stay fourth while Senator gave the others a galloping lesson.
However, when they turned for the run home, the writing seemed on the wall: Absolute Miracle was going to blitz the field.
That, he did when he was peeled out from behind runners, to steal the lead at the 150m mark, eventually running away a one-and-a-half length winner while still on a tight rein.
FAST ENOUGH
His time for the 1,000m was 61.28sec. Not a land speed record but fast enough to tick all the boxes.
Don't, however, put a pencil through Senator.
The son of Zoffany is a forward-looking sort with a bright future in front of him.
As for Absolute Miracle, that last-start win on Jan 6 was long overdue.
It came at his sixth start and on the back of three seconds and a third placing. Most impressive was the run on Nov 20 when he charged home from near last when they straightened to run second over the 1,400m.
The horse who beat him that day was Elite Excalibur, an exciting newcomer who is being tipped as a talent to watch in the 2017 season.
That said, Absolute Miracle, who had three trials last year before being sent to the races, has the potential to grow into a really good horse.
On the strength of Tuesday's impressive trial, he could easily put together a race-to-race double the next time he goes to the races.
TRIAL RESULTS
TRIAL 1
1 Sweeping Chance (O Placais)
2 Shoot Up High (N Juglall)
3 Gold Reward (M Rodd)
4 Istana (D David)
5 Lim's Blast (D Beasley)
6 Chamarel (S Shafrizal)
Margins and time: 4½, ½, 2½, 1, 2½ (1min 02.27sec).
TRIAL 2
1 Good Justice (O Chavez)
2 King Stead (G Boss)
3 Auspicious Day (S Anandan)
4 Good Warrior (WS Chan)
Margins and time: ½, 1¾, 60½ (1:03.43).
TRIAL 3
1 Natural Water (TH Koh)
2 Muscular Dragon (Beasley)
3 Chairman (G Mosse)
4 A La Victory (V Duric)
5 She's The One (I Azhar)
6 Star Strike (R Shafiq)
Margins and time: 1½, hd, ns, 1, hd (1:03.15).
TRIAL 4
1 Awesome
2 Black Mamba (Placais)
3 Justice Grace (Mosse)
4 Lim's Royal (Beasley)
Margins and time: Shd, 1, 2 ¾ (1:05.82).
TRIAL 5
1 Absolute Miracle (Beasley)
2 Mighty Man (I Saifudin)
3 Bring Money Home (Chavez)
4 Caorunn (M Kellady)
5 Lake Huka (B Vorster)
6 Senator (M Nunes)
7 Rewarding Smile (Duric)
8 Lim's Control (R Zawari)
9 Pratt Street (G Boss)
Margins and time: 1½, shd, ½, 1½, ½, 9½, nk, 1¾ (1:01.28).
TRIAL 6
1 Southern Glory (Juglall)
2 Super Dragon (David)
3 Elite Emperor (Saifudin)
4 Alamak Boy (A Munro)
5 Honor (Mosse)
6 Dream Big (Boss)
7 Admeister (Chavez)
8 Yue Yuan (CK Ng)
Margins and time: ¾, ¾, ¾, 2¼, 3¾, ¾, 4¼ (1:02.38).
Withdrawals
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Great Warrior and Power As Wind
RACE 2: Elite Emperor and War Story
RACE 3: Gold Reserve
RACE 4: Ollie Eagle, Knight Harlook and Jet Striker
RACE 5: A La Victory
RACE 6: Aspen and Marea Negro
RACE 7: Jubilation
RACE 8: Show Far Show Good and Sun Seeker
RACE 9: Red Rackham
Boss to ride Super Winner and Ace King
Trainer Theo Kieser is turning to the experienced pair of hands of jockey Glen Boss for his two "unlucky" last-start runners-up, SUPER WINNER and ACE KING, tomorrow.
Stable star Super Winner looked like he could salute when he ducked to the inside for his run under apprentice jockey Salim Yusoff in a Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m on New Year's Day, only to be denied by the fast-finishing My Lucky Strike on the outside.
The next day, Kieser again found one better when odds-on favourite Ace King (MM Firdaus) opened up to a commanding break upon entering the home straight, but was left a sitting duck when Southern Dragon came swooping down on him in a Novice race over 1,400m.
Boss is not a jockey Kieser has often used before, but he is hoping the riding change can bring a change of luck for the two horses owned by the Soh family.
"Glen is riding both Super Winner and Ace King this Friday," said the South African trainer.
"Glen rode Super Winner at his last gallop and he was very happy with his condition.
"Both Super Winner and Ace King were unlucky at their last starts, and both have pulled up well, which is good.
"Super Winner is a horse who needs to be stuck into the whole way. You've got to ride him out, even when he hits the lead."
Super Winner, an 11-time winner and handy moneyspinner of more than $850,000 in stakes, will be at his third outing since his unplaced run in Korea last September. He will shoulder the topweight of 59.5kg in the $125,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m.
"Ace King galloped good as well. He had a few tendon issues as a two-year-old, but they're behind him now," said Kieser.
"I expect him to go well for Bossy, too."