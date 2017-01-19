There's an Absolute Miracle in store

Absolute Miracle winning easily in his last start on Jan 6 with jockey Danny Beasley astride.

Champion trainer Alwin Tan, who has been off to a flyer in the new season, could have a potential money-spinner in ABSOLUTE MIRACLE.

The handsome-looking four-year-old stole the spotlight at the trials on Tuesday morning, winning his with the hard eye of a contender.

In the process, he stole the thunder from his talented stablemate SENATOR who, after streaking to a four-length lead on straightening, faded in the run-in to eventually finish sixth.

But back to Absolute Miracle. His was, indeed, a winning show.

Ridden by Danny Beasley, he seemed content to stay fourth while Senator gave the others a galloping lesson.

However, when they turned for the run home, the writing seemed on the wall: Absolute Miracle was going to blitz the field.

That, he did when he was peeled out from behind runners, to steal the lead at the 150m mark, eventually running away a one-and-a-half length winner while still on a tight rein.

FAST ENOUGH

His time for the 1,000m was 61.28sec. Not a land speed record but fast enough to tick all the boxes.

Don't, however, put a pencil through Senator.

The son of Zoffany is a forward-looking sort with a bright future in front of him.

As for Absolute Miracle, that last-start win on Jan 6 was long overdue.

It came at his sixth start and on the back of three seconds and a third placing. Most impressive was the run on Nov 20 when he charged home from near last when they straightened to run second over the 1,400m.

The horse who beat him that day was Elite Excalibur, an exciting newcomer who is being tipped as a talent to watch in the 2017 season.

That said, Absolute Miracle, who had three trials last year before being sent to the races, has the potential to grow into a really good horse.

On the strength of Tuesday's impressive trial, he could easily put together a race-to-race double the next time he goes to the races.