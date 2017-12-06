There's a Blizzard heading for Sha Tin

Blizzard could book a return ticket to Japan if he can post a smart effort in Sunday's G1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint to be run over the 1,200m at Sha Tin Racecourse, and trainer Ricky Yiu expects the six-year-old to do just that.

The talented chestnut hit his straps close home when fifth in the G1 Sprinters Stakes (1,200m) at Nakayama on Oct 1 and Yiu believes that assignment in Japan has benefited his charge.

"He's returned really well," Yiu said. "I think he enjoyed the trip to Japan, he's a more relaxed horse since he's come back. I think the change of scenery really made a difference with him."

Blizzard has not raced since finishing a length and a quarter behind Red Falx on the outskirts of Tokyo, and heads into this weekend's test off just one barrier trial.

That was a 1,200m all-weather heat a week ago, in which the Starcraft gelding passed the post a neck second of 11 behind Dundonnell.

"He was ridden out by Umberto (Rispoli) in the trial but he was fresh, he hadn't trialled since Japan so he needed it," Yiu said.

Gerald Mosse is expected to take the reins in the HK$18.5 (S$3.2m) million sprint. Blizzard was a winner on Hong Kong's big day last year, but that was in the Class 1 handicap over 1,400m. This time, he gets a chance in one of the majors.

HUNTING GROUND

The Hong Kong Sprint has been a happy hunting ground for Yiu, accounting for all three of his previous wins at the fixture thanks to Fairy King Prawn (1999) and the great Sacred Kingdom (2007 and 2009).

Blizzard, for all his ability and courage, does not rank in that lofty company, but his handler still anticipates a good run.

"He'll be close again on Sunday," he said, "it depends on where he draws and how he jumps - sometimes his head is up to the sky when the gates open. But I think he will run well. I think he will be settled midfield somewhere and should be given his chance."

And, after such a fine effort across the sea this autumn, connections are keen to try again this spring.

"The owner really wants to go to Japan again, (to the Takamatsunomiya Kinen) in March, that's the plan. I think we will most likely go back. "

Yiu said, adding with a smile, "We had nice sushi last time, so we have to have it again!"