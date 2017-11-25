They won't be catching in-form Henry Tudor

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(12) BALUSTRADE was backed when second on debut and lost valuable ground at the start.

(3) CARMALITA was supported in all three starts to date and should get close again.

(2) ENSEMBLE ran second to useful Shufoog who franked the form.

She can be coupled with (6) WESTERN SHAMROCK who is no slouch.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(8) SQUARE THE CIRCLE has been close up in both starts to date and if covered early should be in the shake-up.

(9) SCHIPPERS has been runner-up in both starts to date and should be thereabouts.

(1) BRIGHT BLESSED DAY was rested and gelded after two decent runs and if ready could contest the finish.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(13) WASHINGTON SQUARE made a pleasing debut when finishing behind (1)NAUTICUS but, with the benefit of that outing, could improve to turn the tables on that rival.

The latter also had (2) NORSE GOD behind that day but should confirm superiority of that familiar foe.

(7) INERTIA could have a say, if reproducing the form of his debut outing.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(1) WRECKING BALL gives of her best but could prefer the minimum distance.

(4) QUEEN LAURIE is never far off her and the stablemate look like a good back-up.

(2) SPRING WONDER is honest and should give another good performance.

(7) MYFUNNYVALENTINE could feature if behaves at the start.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(2) HENRY TUDOR shed his maiden tag over 1,200m on the PE Polytrack and the manner in which he did so, coupled with the 4kg claim, make him the one to beat.

(4) DAYONAUT has solid post-maiden and should be competitive.

Improving (3) NIGHT IN WINTER and in-form (6) TROJAN QUEST have earning potential.

(5) JOINERS ARMS and (8) AVIEMORE are not without chances.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) FOLK DANCE needed her last outing and will come on heaps. She should contest the finish.

(2) CASHEL PALACE never raised a sweat to win her last two and the mile is ideal.

(4) SAN FERMIN walked in on debut and could be anything. She will be out to prove her class.

(9) LA BASTIDE and (10) WITCH OF THE WEST could get into the money and include (3) MRS O and (8) ROY'S RIVIERA for quartets.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(4) THE SUN ALSO RISES got going late when second over the course and distance last time. He has improved with each outing and, if not too far out of his ground, should contest the outcome with further progress expected.

(3) CAPTAIN RAM returned to form after a rest and gelding. He would have come on since so should pose a threat.

Better can be expected of (5) POWER TOWER over this distance.

RACE 8 (1,160M)

(13) NAAFER finished a half-length in front of (1) BULL VALLEY (2.5kg worse) last time but the latter needed the outing.

(7) GRADUATION DAY has known problems but if sound could get into the fight for honours.

(17) THE THINKER performed well after a rest after finding traffic problems.

(14) PERA PALACE shouldn't be far behind on collateral form and must go into those exotic bets.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(3) FRANKING ran on strongly from a hopeless position over the course and distance last time, when drawn wide.

(4) VALENTINE'S GIRL has earning potential but does appear held on form by (8) ELUSIVE RUN.

A bigger threat, however, could come from likely improver (10) STRAWBERRY FIRE who will have more to offer over 1,600m.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

Mike de Kock has five runners, (5) ALWAHSH, (11) ALSHIBAA and (16) PIETRO MASCAGNI of which are unbeaten but (3) LIKE A PANTHER could prove best. Watch where the money goes.

They will have to beat (7) BIG BEAR who is just maturing now and will relish the mile.

(6) IDEAL SECRET is not out of it and must be considered.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(4) THE SLADE is two from two after being gelded and has scope for further progress.

(8) NEW CALEDONIA was not disgraced in finishing 4th behind a subsequent Grade 2 runner-up (giving that 3yo 6kg) last time. He should feature prominently on that form.

(2) OVERSHADOW is closely matched on their meeting behind Star Chestnut.

RACE 12 (1,400M)

(2) MARA showed useful ability as a juvenile and has confirmed that promise in three starts this term. She ran well in a better race last time so can contest the outcome despite a big weight.

(3) FREEDOM CHARTER and (7) LIBRA are closely matched on form. Both have shown enough to be competitive at this level.

(8) DELIA'S DELIGHT is open to any amount of improvement on her return.

RACE 13 (2,000M)

(10) WIND CHILL won as expected last time and is now at peak fitness.

(12) CROWD PLEASER needed his last run and could turn it around with (16) GIRL ON THE RUN.

(19) SOCIAL ORDER is still improving and should relish the extra.

(4) FRENCH NAVY can never be ignored and could keep (2)ABASHIRI at bay.