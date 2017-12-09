They’ll be roaring for Werther in Hong Kong Cup

RACE 1 (1,800M)

1 CIRCUIT HASSLER is rounding into form. He has yet to score in Hong Kong but he is nearing a victory and it looks like it could potentially come here - especially from a plum draw.

2 VICTORY BOYS is coming back into form and looks like he will be winning again shortly. It would be better if he was back at Happy Valley, but he's still a chance here.

10 BRING IT ON steps up to 1,800m and from a good draw, he's a contender.

4 AMAZING AGILITY needs a bit of luck but can get into the finish.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

5 SIMPLY BRILLIANT, the first son of Frankel to race in Hong Kong, really caught the eye when he flew home for second at Happy Valley. He should be hard to beat.

3 BRAVO WATCHMAN has managed only second twice this season. However, he's run well this season both times and he can now win with the right run.

6 STORM SIGNAL simply had no luck last time out. He can improve third-up.

12 STARSHIP should be running home strongly and can pick up some minor money.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

6 NOTHINGILIKEMORE is Hong Kong's emerging superstar. He is unbeaten from five starts and he should be winning here again before he tackles the Four-Year-Old Classic Series.

9 SOUTHERN LEGEND is also on the way up. He missed a run last month but looks back on track and can fill the exacta spot.

5 JOLLY BANNER is better suited over 1,400m and should be around the mark back in Class 1.

4 DUNDONNELL steps out for Frankie Lor for the first time. He can get into the placings.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

12 KISEKI debuted only on this day last year. He has risen through the grades to the point where he won the Kikuka Sho, Japan's St Leger, last start. He is a strong player.

1 HIGHLAND REEL has his final start here after a stellar globetrotting career. He'll be near the speed and could very easily take off.

2 TALISMANIC beat Highland Reel in the Breeders' Cup Turf. He should get a nice run from the inside gate.

4 CHEMICAL CHARGE needs firm ground and can improve.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

2 LUCKY BUBBLES had absolutely no luck in the Jockey Club Sprint. It was a run reminiscent of Aerovelocity's beaten effort in 2014 before he won the Hong Kong Sprint, and he's clearly among Hong Kong's best sprinters.

1 MR STUNNING has been the form galloper this season. He's clearly the one they all have to beat.

3 PENIAPHOBIA can bounce out and lead here. He's completed his own personal trifecta in the race in recent years - winning in 2015, second in 2014, third in 2016.

7 SIGNS OF BLESSING hasn't travelled well, but he ran strongly in this race last year and from a better gate, he can get into the placings.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

5 LOCKHEED is a high-profile import who finished second in the German 2000 Guineas at his last start in May. He should need further than 1,200m here, but he has trialled well and with plenty of speed on, he can win first-up.

11 JING JING WIN has drawn awkwardly. He was slightly disappointing last time out, but if he finds his best, he can easily account for this field.

14 LUCKY DOLLAR would be on top if there was not much speed engaged, but he might find it difficult otherwise. He's still worth including.

3 SEA JADE is a chance if he doesn't get caught up in a speed battle.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

2 HELENE PARAGON should have won last year and he's going to be the one to beat here. However, his trial last week was terrible and his gallop on Thursday morning wasn't great. Still, he's not been great in the mornings before and he's run well on raceday.

13 LANCASTER BOMBER has won only a maiden, but he rarely runs a poor race on firm ground. He's drawn awkwardly but he should be forwardly-placed.

7 SEASONS BLOOM is racing very well this season and looks to be one of Hong Kong's emerging stars. He will be in the finish.

3 CONTENTMENT would require a master John Size training effort to win, but his trackwork and trials have been outstanding.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

4 WERTHER is Hong Kong's best middle-distance galloper. He should be well-suited and this can be the cherry on top for his career.

2 NEOREALISM didn't have everything to suit early in the QEII Cup in April, but he still managed to hold off Pakistan Star to score. He is a leading player with a return to his best form.

10 WAR DECREE still has to prove himself. He was outpaced from the get-go in the Breeders' Cup Classic but can pick up place-money at big odds.

5 STAPHANOS has placed twice over the Sha Tin 2,000m from three starts.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

2 SPICY SURE has run well in two starts for Frankie Lor. With an ideal draw and Zac Purton in the saddle, now's the time for him to find the winners' circle.

11 TOP BEAUTIFUL won his first two starts and has not been disgraced in two placed efforts since. He will be in the firing line once more.

3 CALCULATION ran a bold race last week, when he was just run down by Diamond Dragon. He should be in the mix again.

5 BULB ELITE is one to include in exotics.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

2 SACRED ELIXIR found the line nicely first-up. At his third Hong Kong start now, he should be cherry ripe and hard to beat.

9 RISE HIGH is also heading towards races like the Derby. His second-up run was eye-catching and with the step-up to 1,600m, he can get into the finish.

12 RATTAN has won his last three starts and now tackles Class 2 for the first time with a light weight. He still has something to prove but he is worth inclusion.

4 CITRON SPIRIT is racing well this preparation and must be considered.