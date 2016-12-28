Thistlecrack saunters to King George glory

THISTLECRACK became the first novice to win the King George VI steeplechase on Monday, cantering home at Kempton Park on what was just his fourth race over fences.

The eight-year-old - winning his ninth successive race - took the race with jockey Tom Scudamore by the scruff of the neck on the final bend easing away from Cue Card, trained also by Colin Tizzard, and jumped the last three fences safely to take the £119,000 (S$211,000) first prize.

Thistlecrack, who was unbeatable as a staying hurdler last season, is now a short-priced favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup to be run in March.

Cue Card, who won the King George last year, stayed on one-paced for second just ahead of two-time winner Silviniaco Conti.

Scudamore, whose father Peter and grandfather Michael were also renowned jockeys, wiped away tears after crossing the line and declared Thistlecrack to be a "phenomenon".

"I thought he would win but I never thought as easily as this," he said.

"He's a phenomenal racehorse. He's a great ride and I am thrilled to be a part of the team."

Scudamore, 34, was unequivocal when asked how high he rated him compared to other horses.

"He's on his own," he said."

Between my grandfather (Michael), father (Peter) and myself with thousands of winners, he is in a different class."

Paddy Brennan brought Cue Card upsides Thistlecrack early on the second circuit to try and give his younger stablemate a going over but three from home he cried enough and was left flailing.

"Some things aren't possible and trying to beat that horse today was one of the most impossible things I've ever tried to do," said Brennan.

"My lad was courageous today he stuck his head out after the last and held on," he said,