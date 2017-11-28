Three riders suspended for careless riding

The season's two leading riders - jockey Vlad Duric and apprentice CC Wong - as well as apprentice S Shafrizal have been suspended for two Singapore race days each for careless riding.

Duric and Wong's suspensions will be from Dec 4, a day after the season's final race meeting, to Jan 7, ruling them out of the first two days of the new season.

This is because the pair are engaged to ride on Friday and Sunday.

Duric was suspended over his handling of First Light in Race 5 on Nov 12.

It was established that, passing the 300m mark, he made insufficient effort to straighten his mount, thereby allowing his mount to shift inwards.

This resulted in Bayu (W Pike) and Elite Warrior (R Shafiq) having to be checked.

Wong had allowed Highlight to shift inwards approaching the 1,100m mark in Race 5 on Nov 10, when insufficiently of Big Regards (Shafiq), who had to check.

Shafrizal was suspended for allowing Best Wishes to shift grounds inwards approaching the 600m mark in Race 1 on Nov 24, when insufficiently clear of Reach For The Sun (CC Wong), who had to be checked.

Shafrizal's suspension took effect from yesterday until Sunday.