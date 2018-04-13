Three's Pretty for Teetan at the Valley

Jockey Karis Teetan taking a look to his right when winning on Pretty Bauhinia in the night's trophy race at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Pretty Bauhinia gave jockey Karis Teetan the middle leg of a three-timer at Happy Valley on Wednesday night, when successful in the evening's trophy race, the Class 3 Indian Recreation Club Challenge Cup Handicap over 1,650m.

Trainer Me Tsui's charge got the verdict by a head, thanks to Teetan's decisive action just as the field began to curve towards the home run.

Runner-up Let's Take It Easy had a length on the winner when jockey Alberto Sanna urged that galloper to the lead passing the 200m mark, but by then, Teetan's early stoking from a deep position had built to a devouring momentum.

"Me had him in good form again today but, when watching the races tonight, I thought we might be in trouble because he gets himself so far out of his ground and I thought it might be tough to make up," said Teetan.

"He felt good at around the 700m to the 600m, so I didn't want to waste any time, I had to let him go. If I'd wasted any time and sat behind, he would have been flying home to be second or third. I just took a chance and he liked that. He has a long sustained run so he just kept making it."

The win was the five-year-old's second in his last three starts - all under the Mauritian rider - his two successes sandwiching a solid second to Winning Faith last month.

"The horse is flying," said Teetan. "This season, his last few runs have been so good - there's not much of him but he's been trying so hard."

Teetan opened his account for the night two races earlier in the Class 4 Mount Butler Handicap over 1,650m.

He bustled the David Ferraris-trained Electric Lightning to lead from a stalking berth and the four-year-old extended to the line for a two-and-three-quarter-length win at odds of 8.6.

The 51-rated gelding at one time held an entry for this season's Hong Kong Derby.

"I actually had a lot of hope for this horse and he was very disappointing, he seemed to have lost his way. He's had a problem but he's recovered well. Thank goodness, he's come back and we're happy with him now," said Ferraris.

Teetan ensured a Ferraris double, as well as his own treble, when driving out Breeders' Star to hold a nose advantage over the fast-closing Back In Black in the finale, the Class 3 Siu Ma Shan Handicap over 1,200m.

Jockey Brett Prebble also had a good night, thanks to an astute double that featured a longshot win on 54-1 chance Star Majestic.

The Australian ace had only one ride from 10 races at Sha Tin on Sunday, but was on the mark for the 18th time this term aboard the Paul O'Sullivan-trained galloper in the Class 2 Pottinger Peak Handicap over 1,650m.

That followed a race two win atop the Tony Cruz-trained Contribution.