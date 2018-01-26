Thursday South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 13 Wild Curve ($23-$8) 2nd 4 Imperial Quest ($6) 3rd 14 Colombina ($36) 4th 10 Sirtain

Forecast $9 PlaceForecast (4-13) $3, (13-14) $27, (4-14) $17 Tierce $157 Trio $49 Quartet No winner ($92 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $71 Scratchings: 6 Mardi Gras, 16 Prince Of Damage, 17 Captain's Alpha

RACE 2

1st 1 Bright Blessed Day ($8-$5.10) 2nd 13 What A Story ($17) 3rd 14 Forgimme ($10) 4th 2 Running Fury

Forecast $26 PlaceForecast (1-13) $11, (1-14) $5, (13-14) $15 Tierce $112 Trio $33 Quartet No winner ($202 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $93 Scratchings: 15 Monty Python, 16 King Of Rap, 17 Ghost Town

RACE 3

1st 6 Judd's Rocket ($24-$7) 2nd 7 Agent Kay ($8) 3rd 9 Two Guns ($109) 4th 3 Rich Harvest

Forecast $41 PlaceForecast (6-7) $12, (6-9) $95, (7-9) $119 Tierce $1,200 Trio $851 Quartet No winner ($540 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($722 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 4

1st 5 Gottalottaluv ($11-$5.10) 2nd 6 Tigerlace ($8) 3rd 8 Sailor Girl ($19) 4th 3 Written

Forecast $10 PlaceForecast (5-6) $5, (5-8) $16), (6-8) $24 Tierce $137 Trio $36 Quartet $560 Quadro $96 Scratching: 10 Elangeni

RACE 5

1st 5 Waity Katie ($154-$36) 2nd 6 Serendipity ($10) 3rd 1 Pale Lilac ($8) 4th 14 Golddust Woman

Forecast $305 PlaceForecast (5-6) $79, (1-5) $29, (1-6) $17 Tierce No winner ($844 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $234 Quartet No winner ($82 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($436 jackpot carried forward to next race). Scratchings: 15 Polar Secret, 16 Young Flirt, 17 Roaring Forties

RACE 6

1st 4 Forafewdollarsmore ($25-$7) 2nd 2 Alssakhra ($8) 3rd 10 Miesque's Rumba ($30) 4th 3 American Indian 4th 5 Silvan Saint

Forecast $25 PlaceForecast (2-4) $5, (4-10) $30, (2-10) $20 Tierce $974 Trio $127 Quartet No winner ($250 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $155 Scratchings: 8 Sunset Boy, 12 Oro Negro

RACE 7

1st 12 Supanova ($44-$13) 2nd 7 Great Shaka ($9) 3rd 6 Just Africa ($42) 4th 4 Pillaroftheearth

Forecast $25 PlaceForecast (7-12) $10, (6-12) $93, (6-7) $44 Tierce 943 Trio $820 Quartet No winner ($338 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $107 Scratching: 11 Ronin Warrior