THURSDAY’S SOUTH AFRICA (KENILWORTH) RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 8 Sunshine Mint ($7-$6) 2nd 2 Ladysmith ($7) 3rd 1 Hammie's Fan ($5.10) 4th 9 The Green Park

Forecast $8 PlaceForecast (2-8) $3, (1-8) $3, (1-2) $4 Tierce $22 Trio $6

Quartet $46 Quadro $6

RACE 2

1st 2 Waiting For Rain ($11-$9) 2nd 6 Benjan ($8) 3rd 4 Gyre (No 3rd dividend) 4th 5 One Direction

Forecast $8 Tierce $27 Trio $5

Quartet $93 Quadro $6

RACE 3

1st 3 Power Tower ($39-$7) 2nd 4 Count Rosberg ($8) 3rd 5 African Messiah ($16) 4th 1 Sea Fury

Forecast $50 PlaceForecast (3-4) $10, (3-5) $15, (4-5) $20 Tierce $775

Trio $73 Quartet No winner ($406 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $38

RACE 4

1st 6 Perfectproportions ($16-$7)

2nd 5 Fashion Force ($17) 3rd 1 Eternal Night ($12) 4th 4 Miss Smarty Pants

Forecast $48 PlaceForecast (5-6) $13, (1-6) $8, (1-5) $29 Tierce $265

Trio $73 Quartet No winner ($986 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $170

RACE 5

1st 3 Royal Ginger ($27-$9) 2nd 4 Pacific Chestnut ($8) 3rd 9 Mr Lover Boy ($9) 4th 5 Querari's Secret

Forecast $26 PlaceForecast (3-4) $8, (3-9) $9, (4-9) $10 Tierce $365

Trio $66 Quartet No winner ($1,254 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $51

Scratching: 1 William The Brave

RACE 6

1st 1 Northern Corner ($31-$7) 2nd 4 Black Belt ($22) 3rd 5 Fire Walker ($15)

4th 3 Western Storm

Forecast $107 PlaceForecast (1-4) $40, (1-5) $24, (4-5) $31 Tierce $785

Trio $349 Quartet No winner ($3,128 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $219

RACE 7

1st 2 Fours A Crowd ($18-$10) 2nd 4 Sunshine Lady ($9) 3rd 5 Glennie (No 3rd dividend) 4th 3 Emerald Gal

Forecast $9 PlaceForecast (Refund)

Tierce $81 Trio $22 Quartet $150

Quadro $4 Scratchings: 1 Duchess Of Prussia, 6 Empire Rising

RACE 8

1st 8 Trojan Quest ($100-$17) 2nd 6 Cream Soda Green ($15) 3rd 5 King Of Aces ($5.10) 4th 2 Shadow Warrior

Forecast $232 PlaceForecast (6-8) $71, (5-8) $38, (5-6) $33 Tierce $1,714

Trio $146 Quartet No winner ($166 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($398 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 9

1st 10 Elusive Touch ($32-$12) 2nd 5 Esteemal ($11) 3rd 6 Waning Crescent ($14) 4th 3 First Swallow Forecast $40 PlaceForecast (5-10) $23, (6-10) $37, (5-6) $40 Tierce $786 Trio $164

Quartet No winner ($230 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting). Quadro $277 Scratching: 1 Star Of London