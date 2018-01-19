THURSDAY’S SOUTH AFRICA (KENILWORTH) RESULTS
THURSDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA (KENILWORTH) RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 8 Sunshine Mint ($7-$6) 2nd 2 Ladysmith ($7) 3rd 1 Hammie's Fan ($5.10) 4th 9 The Green Park
Forecast $8 PlaceForecast (2-8) $3, (1-8) $3, (1-2) $4 Tierce $22 Trio $6
Quartet $46 Quadro $6
RACE 2
1st 2 Waiting For Rain ($11-$9) 2nd 6 Benjan ($8) 3rd 4 Gyre (No 3rd dividend) 4th 5 One Direction
Forecast $8 Tierce $27 Trio $5
Quartet $93 Quadro $6
RACE 3
1st 3 Power Tower ($39-$7) 2nd 4 Count Rosberg ($8) 3rd 5 African Messiah ($16) 4th 1 Sea Fury
Forecast $50 PlaceForecast (3-4) $10, (3-5) $15, (4-5) $20 Tierce $775
Trio $73 Quartet No winner ($406 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $38
RACE 4
1st 6 Perfectproportions ($16-$7)
2nd 5 Fashion Force ($17) 3rd 1 Eternal Night ($12) 4th 4 Miss Smarty Pants
Forecast $48 PlaceForecast (5-6) $13, (1-6) $8, (1-5) $29 Tierce $265
Trio $73 Quartet No winner ($986 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $170
RACE 5
1st 3 Royal Ginger ($27-$9) 2nd 4 Pacific Chestnut ($8) 3rd 9 Mr Lover Boy ($9) 4th 5 Querari's Secret
Forecast $26 PlaceForecast (3-4) $8, (3-9) $9, (4-9) $10 Tierce $365
Trio $66 Quartet No winner ($1,254 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $51
Scratching: 1 William The Brave
RACE 6
1st 1 Northern Corner ($31-$7) 2nd 4 Black Belt ($22) 3rd 5 Fire Walker ($15)
4th 3 Western Storm
Forecast $107 PlaceForecast (1-4) $40, (1-5) $24, (4-5) $31 Tierce $785
Trio $349 Quartet No winner ($3,128 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $219
RACE 7
1st 2 Fours A Crowd ($18-$10) 2nd 4 Sunshine Lady ($9) 3rd 5 Glennie (No 3rd dividend) 4th 3 Emerald Gal
Forecast $9 PlaceForecast (Refund)
Tierce $81 Trio $22 Quartet $150
Quadro $4 Scratchings: 1 Duchess Of Prussia, 6 Empire Rising
RACE 8
1st 8 Trojan Quest ($100-$17) 2nd 6 Cream Soda Green ($15) 3rd 5 King Of Aces ($5.10) 4th 2 Shadow Warrior
Forecast $232 PlaceForecast (6-8) $71, (5-8) $38, (5-6) $33 Tierce $1,714
Trio $146 Quartet No winner ($166 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($398 jackpot carried forward to next race).
RACE 9
1st 10 Elusive Touch ($32-$12) 2nd 5 Esteemal ($11) 3rd 6 Waning Crescent ($14) 4th 3 First Swallow Forecast $40 PlaceForecast (5-10) $23, (6-10) $37, (5-6) $40 Tierce $786 Trio $164
Quartet No winner ($230 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting). Quadro $277 Scratching: 1 Star Of London
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now