Thursday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 2 Infamous Fox ($13-$5.10) 2nd 12 Shanghai Tang ($41) 3rd 4 Sweet Trial ($34) 4th 1 Outside Edge Forecast $84 Place Forecast (2-12) $22, (2-4) $23, (4-12) $150 Tierce $543 Trio $603 Quartet No winner ($204 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $358 Scratchings: 15 Alphamikefoxtrot, 16 Gentleman's Wager, 17 Royal Tattoo

RACE 2

1st 6 African Dynasty ($33-$9) 2nd 5 Kissmeinmydreams ($10) 3rd 1 Gimme Hope Johanna ($6) 4th 2 Annie The Great Forecast $23 Place Forecast (5-6) $11, (1-6) $11, (1-5) $4 Tierce $166 Trio $37 Quartet No winner ($312 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $33 Scratchings: 3 Sing And Dance, 11 Demolition Day

RACE 3

1st 12 Mardi Gras ($8-$5.10) 2nd 2 Pantsula ($5.10) 3rd 6 Pearl Of Siberia ($59) 4th 7 Raise A Flag Forecast $5 Place Forecast (2-12) $3, (6-12) $26, (2-6) $40 Tierce $162 Trio $75 Quartet No winner ($616 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $121 Scratching: 1 Ten-Four

RACE 4

1st 1 Trading Profit ($62-$14) 2nd 11 Seal My Fate ($37) 3rd 7 Shogun ($7) 4th 8 Street Flyer Forecast $383 Place Forecast (1-11) $78, (1-7) $18, (7-11) $57 Tierce No winner ($1,232 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $1,059 Quartet No winner ($926 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $602 Scratching: 6 Bold Viking

RACE 5

1st 16 Just A Gigolo ($365-$64) 2nd 1 Querari Viking ($6) 3rd 2 Soldier On ($6) 3rd 13 Pachuco ($10) Forecast $194 Place Forecast (1-16) $48, (2-16) $23, (13-16) $58, (1-2) $2.50, (1-13) $7, (2-13) $9 Tierce No winner ($3,050 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $279 Quartet No winner ($1,082 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro No winner ($346 jackpot carried forward to next race) Scratchings: 9 Arpad, 12 No Mans Land, 17 Party Beat

RACE 6

1st 1 San Fermin ($10-$5.10) 2nd 9 Ninjara ($6) 3rd 8 Spring Breeze ($11) 4th 5 Samarra Forecast $10 Place Forecast (1-9) $3, (1-8) $9, (8-9) $13 Tierce $102 Trio $29 Quartet $304 Quadro $40 Scratchings: 3 Frederico's Dream, 6 Ice Art, 7 Onamission, 11 Witch Of The West

RACE 7

1st 4 Premier Show ($18-$8) 2nd 1 Punta Cana ($5.10) 3rd 8 Wild Curve ($15) 4th 6 Baahir Forecast $9 Place Forecast (1-4) $6, (4-8) $7, (1-8) $10 Tierce $54 Trio $15 Quartet $29 Quadro $14 Scratching: 5 Battle Creek

RACE 8

1st 5 Dorman ($35-$14) 2nd 6 Master Boulder ($29) 3rd 15 Carve The Turkey ($29) 4th 14 August Duke Forecast $81 Place Forecast (5-6) $23, (5-15) $26, (6-15) $34 Tierce No winner ($602 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $237 Quartet No winner ($64 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro No winner ($288 jackpot carried forward to next race) Scratchings: 7 Happy Matador, 8 In The Game, 13 Bennu

RACE 9

1st 14 Snow In Seattle ($58-$17) 2nd 8 Alex The Great ($8) 3rd 7 Last Battle ($12) 4th 5 Hyperactive Forecast $54 Place Forecast (8-14) $20, (7-14) $25, (7-8) $20 Tierce $1,038 Trio $97 Quartet No winner ($132 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Quadro No winner ($874 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Scratchings: 1 Sharkaholic, 2 Great Shaka, 13 Heracles, 15 Trip To Paradise