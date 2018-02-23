Thursday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 2 Infamous Fox ($13-$5.10) 2nd 12 Shanghai Tang ($41) 3rd 4 Sweet Trial ($34) 4th 1 Outside Edge Forecast $84 Place Forecast (2-12) $22, (2-4) $23, (4-12) $150 Tierce $543 Trio $603 Quartet No winner ($204 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $358 Scratchings: 15 Alphamikefoxtrot, 16 Gentleman's Wager, 17 Royal Tattoo
RACE 2
1st 6 African Dynasty ($33-$9) 2nd 5 Kissmeinmydreams ($10) 3rd 1 Gimme Hope Johanna ($6) 4th 2 Annie The Great Forecast $23 Place Forecast (5-6) $11, (1-6) $11, (1-5) $4 Tierce $166 Trio $37 Quartet No winner ($312 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $33 Scratchings: 3 Sing And Dance, 11 Demolition Day
RACE 3
1st 12 Mardi Gras ($8-$5.10) 2nd 2 Pantsula ($5.10) 3rd 6 Pearl Of Siberia ($59) 4th 7 Raise A Flag Forecast $5 Place Forecast (2-12) $3, (6-12) $26, (2-6) $40 Tierce $162 Trio $75 Quartet No winner ($616 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $121 Scratching: 1 Ten-Four
RACE 4
1st 1 Trading Profit ($62-$14) 2nd 11 Seal My Fate ($37) 3rd 7 Shogun ($7) 4th 8 Street Flyer Forecast $383 Place Forecast (1-11) $78, (1-7) $18, (7-11) $57 Tierce No winner ($1,232 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $1,059 Quartet No winner ($926 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $602 Scratching: 6 Bold Viking
RACE 5
1st 16 Just A Gigolo ($365-$64) 2nd 1 Querari Viking ($6) 3rd 2 Soldier On ($6) 3rd 13 Pachuco ($10) Forecast $194 Place Forecast (1-16) $48, (2-16) $23, (13-16) $58, (1-2) $2.50, (1-13) $7, (2-13) $9 Tierce No winner ($3,050 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $279 Quartet No winner ($1,082 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro No winner ($346 jackpot carried forward to next race) Scratchings: 9 Arpad, 12 No Mans Land, 17 Party Beat
RACE 6
1st 1 San Fermin ($10-$5.10) 2nd 9 Ninjara ($6) 3rd 8 Spring Breeze ($11) 4th 5 Samarra Forecast $10 Place Forecast (1-9) $3, (1-8) $9, (8-9) $13 Tierce $102 Trio $29 Quartet $304 Quadro $40 Scratchings: 3 Frederico's Dream, 6 Ice Art, 7 Onamission, 11 Witch Of The West
RACE 7
1st 4 Premier Show ($18-$8) 2nd 1 Punta Cana ($5.10) 3rd 8 Wild Curve ($15) 4th 6 Baahir Forecast $9 Place Forecast (1-4) $6, (4-8) $7, (1-8) $10 Tierce $54 Trio $15 Quartet $29 Quadro $14 Scratching: 5 Battle Creek
RACE 8
1st 5 Dorman ($35-$14) 2nd 6 Master Boulder ($29) 3rd 15 Carve The Turkey ($29) 4th 14 August Duke Forecast $81 Place Forecast (5-6) $23, (5-15) $26, (6-15) $34 Tierce No winner ($602 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $237 Quartet No winner ($64 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro No winner ($288 jackpot carried forward to next race) Scratchings: 7 Happy Matador, 8 In The Game, 13 Bennu
RACE 9
1st 14 Snow In Seattle ($58-$17) 2nd 8 Alex The Great ($8) 3rd 7 Last Battle ($12) 4th 5 Hyperactive Forecast $54 Place Forecast (8-14) $20, (7-14) $25, (7-8) $20 Tierce $1,038 Trio $97 Quartet No winner ($132 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Quadro No winner ($874 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Scratchings: 1 Sharkaholic, 2 Great Shaka, 13 Heracles, 15 Trip To Paradise
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now