Time to collect Gold Reward

Two good seconds and vast improvement should see GOLD REWARD perch atop the winner's rostrum in Race 2 at Kranji tonight.

After all, the Cliff Brown-trained American-bred is not meeting much in the Restricted Maiden event over 1,600m.

Only two other runners, Khudawand and Shoot Up High, seem to have the form to give Gold Reward a run for the money. But both Southern Hemisphere-bred horses need to carry 57kg, which is 5kg more than Gold Reward, a Northern Hemisphere bred.

Gold Reward showed in his debut second to Siam Gemstone that he is a horse with some ability.

From a three-figure debut starter, the Gold Stable-owned bay gelding was smashed into a $12 favourite for his subsequent outing on March 3. But, after racing wide, he found one to beat in Zac Ace.

Both his runs were over 1,400m and the extra 200m should not pose a problem, with his two-race experience.

The horse has also blossomed further, as evidenced by his smart hit-out on the right-handed Track 6 on Tuesday.

Jockey Glen Boss was aboard Gold Reward in both his outings, so he should have a better understanding of the horse now.