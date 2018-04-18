Time for Good Catch to catch a break

Loving You battling with Good Catch (in red cap) before scoring on her debut at Kranji on Feb 18.

He has raced four times and, on those four occasions, the champagne was chilled and ready to be served. But, uncorked it has remained as four times he has found one to beat.

You have got to feel for his connections - his owners Titanium Racing and his trainer Ricardo Le Grange and his staff.

But Good Catch will have his day in the sun and it could come sooner rather than later.

The three-year-old is in rattling form. That much we know. And his hit-out on the training track yesterday morning was full of merit.

Taken out by Nooresh Juglall, Good Catch scorched the 600m, running the distance in 36.7sec. Look at it any way you wish, it was a winning workout.

But back to the unlucky streak which saw him play bridesmaid four times, it all began on Feb 2 when he failed to run down Arc Triumph in a 1,000m sprint.

A fortnight later, punters marked him down as a "special" and he looked like taking the goodies until caught by Loving You in the shades of the winning post.

After being rested for three week, Le Grange sent his youngster out on March 9 to tackle the 1,200m on the Polytrack. Punters saw him as a good thing and sent him off as the $17 second pick in that 10-horse contest.

They did not expect to see Terrific in, well, such terrific form.

Coming from near last, Terrific motored through the field - mowing down everything in front of him. Good Catch had by then, looked home and hosed but Terrific's momentum carried him to the front and Good Catch was a sitting duck.

Then came that last run on April 6 and history repeated itself. Clearing the chute cleanly, he easily claimed the lead.

With his fans urging him on, there was a collective sigh when Crown Gift collared him close home to steal victory by a length and a half.

When will Good Catch catch a break? Well, Sunday's Restricted Maiden looks tailor-made for him with just three other horses - Iron Fist, Lonhro Gold and Kiss Your Song - looking to have form on their side.

So stick with him. Good Catch isn't a dud and an all-the-way victory would be a deserving prize for this youngster and his long-suffering entourage.

Also on Sunday, have a saver on Loving You.

The filly, who came out looking better than Good Catch in that photo-finish on Feb 18, had Glen Boss in the saddle when running the 600m in 37.9sec.

An American-bred by Twirling Candy, she ignited plenty of interest when, in a trial on Jan 30, she blitzed the field to win by more than a dozen lengths. Needless to say, word spread and when she did make her Kranji racing debut on Feb 18, they stacked up the betting counters to have a wager on her.

Such was their enthusiasm that she went off as the $8 favourite. She duly obliged.

She was back a month later but with the race being run on grass and with a quote of $49 on a last-start winner, there clearly didn't seem to be much confidence in the camp.

After racing in a forward position early, Loving You faded to finish eighth of 12.

She gets back to the Polytrack on Sunday and, with that workout under her girth, she should finish in the money.