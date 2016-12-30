Time Odyssey has bright chance in New Year Cup

Ricardo Le Grange has four strong contenders in Sunday’s New Year Cup on his first day as a full-fledged trainer.

Newly licensed trainer Ricardo Le Grange appears to have a stranglehold on the new season's first feature - Sunday's $200,000 Group 3 New Year Cup.

The former deputy of trainer Patrick Shaw has four strong candidates, or a third of the line-up, including probable favourite TIME ODYSSEY and last year's winner PERFECT P.

He is backed up by the consistent BIG BROTHER and 2015 Longines Singapore Gold Cup winner COOPTADO in the 1,900m Polytrack race.

I think Avenger Stable's Time Odyssey is the one who will snare the silverware for Le Grange for two good reasons.

Firstly, the five-year-old South African-bred is in sizzling form. Last start on Nov 20 in the Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup, he ran a good second behind Bahana in the time-honoured 2,200m classic.

He has since been trialling and working well for this assignment.

Secondly, he will be racing on his pet surface. Five of his six victories were on the Polytrack. The Gold Cup was on turf.

So, with form and a track to suit, Time Odyssey will be the horse to beat on Sunday.

After all, he will shoulder only a handy weight, 53.5kg, and jockey Oscar Chavez rode him well last start and is retained for the mount.

Stablemate Perfect P was labelled as a Singapore Derby prospect after his New Year Cup triumph in January but something went amiss after that.

The five-year-old Argentinian-bred went through two short breaks and is now returning to his old self.

Back on a half-year spell on Dec 4, he ran a good third to Daniel, topweight in the New Year Cup, in the Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes over the Poly 1,700m.

The spell and the run have done him a world of good. If nothing goes wrong again, he is capable of back-to-back New Year Cup success.

One horse most capable of preventing Le Grange of a big victory on his first day of training is trainer Shane Baertschiger's BLUE SWEDE.

The six-year-old ran a blinder last start in the Gold Cup, his first attempt over 2,200m, flying from almost last and wide out to finish third.

He won his trial impressively last week in preparation for the New Year Cup. He will go close.