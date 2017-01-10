Time to snap up your CNY package

The Year of the Rooster will be celebrated in style at the Singapore Racecourse with the running of the Fortune Bowl on Sunday, Jan 29.

To make it truly an occasion to remember, patrons can purchase a CNY Prosperity Package for their afternoon at the races.

The Package includes admission to the Marquee where guests will enjoy a delectable buffet lunch spread, complete with free flow of coffee, tea, juices and soft drinks, and a vantage view of the racing action happening on the turf just outside the Marquee.

Each guest will also receive an exclusive Rooster Figurine to commemorate the Year of the Rooster.

The CNY Prosperity Package is priced at $78 nett per person.

For purchases made before Sunday, Jan 15, an Early Bird Discounted price of $68 nett per person is now available. Group purchases of 10 packages will be entitled to a complimentary plate of "Yu Sheng".

In addition to the running of the Fortune Bowl, the club has put together a wide array of festive activities specially tailored for racegoers to usher in the New Year.

Traditional dragon and lion dance performances will be staged prior to the running of the first Singapore race to wish patrons an auspicious start to the New Year.

A pair of Gods of Fortune will go around the racecourse to distribute chocolate gold coins as a symbolic gesture of spreading prosperity.

The showcase of Chinese Zodiacs forecast by renowned Fengshui Grand Master Tan Khoon Yong, a perennial crowd favourite, will also be making a return.