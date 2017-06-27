The Tin Man shines in Diamond Jubilee Stakes

Tom Queally, who rode the mighty Frankel, landed the Royal Ascot meeting's closing Group 1 on Saturday on THE TIN MAN, but only after a nervous wait.

The Irish jockey prevailed in a tight three-horse finish for the Diamond Jubilee Stakes but was then made to sweat as the stewards held an inquiry after the 9-2 shot bumped Limato, the 2-1 favourite and eventual third-place getter.

The 15-minute investigation maintained the result, with Taslett (7-1) in second, after finding that the manoeuvre had not made a crucial difference to the outcome.

Queally, who won a different race at Royal Ascot last year on the same horse, paid thanks to The Tin Man after seeing his big-race winners at the royal festival dry up since the Frankel days.

The Irishman reflected: "It's hard to get rides here, it's hard to have runners, and it's even harder to have winners. You're only as good as the horses you ride and he's an outstanding horse."

Queally's compatriot Aidan O'Brien secured the Royal Ascot top trainers' title by half-way through the afternoon when IDAHO made it win No. 6 for the week in the Hardwicke Stakes after SEPTEMBER, the hot favourite, took the opening Chesham Stakes.