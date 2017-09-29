Tin Soldier should relish the 1,600m trip

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) MAMBO TANGO is battling to shed his maiden tag. He continues to hold his form and today could be the day for him to greet the judge.

(2) BIG THREE is also holding form and could be in the final shake-up.

(7) IRISH BRAVE is not well drawn but did improve in his last start and could place.

(10) NOORDHOEK PLAYER makes his debut, so watch the betting.

(11) ONE MAN BAND, (12) RICKETEE and (13) EVANGELINE all have chances.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) STOPTHINKINGOFME won her local debut and the extra distance should not be a problem, so she does deserve respect.

(2) RAINBOW SKINK lacked a strong finish in her last start but could do better.

(3) PINA is unreliable but is not out of it.

(5) SILVA KEY quickened well to win last start but will need to overcome a penalty.

(7) MERITOCRACY is in good form and holds a winning chance again.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) BRING ME MORE is one of a number of runners making their local form and she has been placed in the Western Cape, so she clearly has a winning chance.

(5) INSINYA showed marked improvement on her local debut which was at this track.

(6) ESPERA can improve in her new yard.

(12) BURNING MIST ran on too late behind what looks a useful filly last time out, so has a big winning chance.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) TIN SOLDIER ran on nicely in both his local runs and steps up to what could be his best distance, so is the one to beat.

(2) ZAMA could be ready to earn a stake cheque.

(3) WARRIOR POET did too much too soon last time out and is capable of much better.

(7) SEATTLE SPELL was a confidence-boosting easy winner last time out and deserves respect again.

(8) HEARTS 'R PUMPING likes this track and can win

RACE 5 (1,400M)

Some decent horses have used this race as a springboard to better things and there was a lot to like about the way (2) SEATTLE FLAME won his latest start. If in the same frame of mind, he will prove hard to catch again.

(1) SACRED ORATION always gives of his best and will likely run very well again.

(3) COPPER TRAIL is improving and looking for a hat-trick of wins.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

A very competitive-looking race.

(1) OUR ICON disappointed in his last start but is clearly a bit better than that run would suggest.

(2) TRUE MASTER won well last time out but carries a penalty.

(4) MASTER 'N COMMANDER makes his local debut and clearly has a winning chance.

(5) DYNAMIC has not won for some time but could earn some money.

(8) GIMME THE STARS will be running on late.

RACE 7 (1,900M)

(1) IMPERIAL VELVET is unreliable but is capable of winning.

(3) TRIP TO RIO ran on well on local debut but has not won for some time.

(4) JEREMY is doing well at this centre and must hold a winning chance again.

(5) OLYMPIC POWER is course-and-distance suited and should fight out the finish.

(6) ALL THE BIDS has not won for sometime but could be the surprise package of the race.