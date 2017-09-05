Top Beautiful has a lot of potential, says trainer

Jockey Joao Moreira steers Top Beautiful to take the first race of the new Hong Kong season at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Trainer Chris So was delighted with TOP BEAUTIFUL's four-length triumph in the season's first race, the straight-track Class 4 Harcourt Handicap over 1,000m at Sha Tin on Sunday.

"He's got a lot of potential," the trainer said of the Nicconi four-year-old.

"He showed us that last year when he arrived and we've done a lot of work with him since then.

"He still had his fitness from that work last season, so we haven't had to do too much with him. We didn't have to push him to get him fit enough for today.

"He has a good character, his trial at the pre-season Owners' Carnival was good and I like the way that when he's asked to give, he gives.

"I think he's a good horse and maybe he can progress further, we'll see.

"Everybody wants to be the one to get that first win of the season but you need some luck for it to happen - I had the luck and the horse," So added.

Top Beautiful was the first leg of a five-bagger for Moreira.

Jockey Tommy Berry clicked a win to kick off his new role as retained rider to the John Moore stable.