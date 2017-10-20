Top-form Kratos can pull off a hat-trick

Kratos is unbeaten in both starts after resuming from a spell.

Although there appears to be a couple of Smart Alecs in the line-up, Kratos should hold his own in Race 7 at Kranji tonight.

After all, the Cliff Brown-trained four-year-old grey brings strong form into the Class 3 event over 1,100m on the Polytrack.

The ultra-consistent New Zealand-bred gelding is unbeaten in both starts since he resumed from a six-and-a-half- month spell in mid-August.

What's more, the form around those two races have been franked, which puts Kratos in good stead.

Silkino, the horse he beat on Aug 13, has gone on to score a back-to-back double.

Pole Paradise, who lost to Kratos by a length on Sept 1, won his last start in a new course record. He rewrote the time of 1min 04.27sec jointly held by Easy Man and Good News with his time of 1min 04.21sec just a couple of weeks ago.

Using Silkino and Pole Paradise's subsequent victories as yardsticks, Kratos should also perform well.

Trainer Brown has wisely given his charge a well-deserved break after the last win and he put the gelding back on his toes with a nice barrier trial three weeks ago.

Not out to break any records, Kratos stretched out beautifully to finish a relaxing fourth to Super Fortune, a winner of three of his four starts.

Back to Kratos' consistency, he finished out of board only once from eight starts. He has three wins, three seconds and a third. So, this grey is as honest as the day is long. Follow him.