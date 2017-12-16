Top O’Noth looks too classy

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) TOWNSHIP MELODY has the form to win this.

Newcomers (7) BELL JAR, (9)FAST FINISH and (8) DOUBLE ROSIE are worth considering.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) RED REVOLUTION was second in his last two and could win this.

(3) BEFORE NOON and (4) VOLCANIC SUNSET have disappointed but the former has blinkers now.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(7) STAR BURST finished behind (4) LOVE DOVE last time but could improve to reverse that form.

(3) FLOWER OF CARMEL should enjoy this step up in trip.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) KINGS CREEK has had her chances and deserves a victory.

(4) SAILOR GIRL never recovered after a tardy start last time.

(11) MANEATER has run close up in both starts to date.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) TALK OF THE TOWN impressed over this trip when winning.

(2) SILVER MASTER is working well while (5) MILDEN SPELL and (6) WHAT A JOKER should have more to offer.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(2) TWELVE OAKS is never far back and could get into the action again.

(6) DISTANT CALL won well last start.

(3) MADAM SECRETARY found problems in her last two.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(12) AVIEMORE finished ahead of (9) TROJAN QUEST, (10) ASTRAPI and (3) HENRY TUDOR last time. The latter is expected to fare better.

(4) WESTERN STORM will have a say.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(3) FRENCH NAVY needed his last run and should be super fit.

He finished a length behind (1) HAT PUNTANO who could turn it around.

(2) MATADOR MAN is best over this C & D.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(6) THE SUN ALSO RISES wasn't winning out of turn last time and can repeat.

(2) ZANZIBARIAN will be better over this distance.

(1) ROYAL GINGER boasts solid form in better company.

RACE 10 (1,160M)

(2) MRS O is back over shorter and could double up.

(9) RAVEN GIRL drops down in distance.

(6) VARSITY GIRL didn't like the yielding track last time.

RACE 11 (1,800M)

(1) DEO JUVENTE, (2) KRAMBAMBULI and (3) OVIDIO are capable but may need the outing.

Unbeaten (7) LAST WINTER is well treated by the conditions.

RACE 12 (1,400M)

(1) GUNS AND ROSES needed her last outing and could resume winning ways.

(8) EMILY JAY finished close in last start and has the form.

(5) REDBERRY LANE was narrowly beaten last time.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

(5) TAP O' NOTH faces a tough task from a wide draw but has looked too classy for them.

Both (12) DO IT AGAIN and (13) WHITE RIVER will run well.

RACE 14 (1,400M)

(2) REFUGE is in form and can win with blinkers on.

(1) BUSH PILOT has ability and could surprise.

(12) WOTTAHOTTIE is holding form.

RACE 15 (1,800M)

(12) SEATTLE GOLD faces a tough task here and both

(3) GOODTIME GAL and (11) WHOSE THAT GIRL could turn the tables.