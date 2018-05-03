Torio Lake looks a stand-out

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(3) KICK BUTT could do just that. Kick some butt. She will be given a good ride and things should go her way.

(12) THE DRIVER was all at sea on debut and could make up the deficit.

(2) GO FUGGI has been running close up but needs to go on with it.

(1) MILESENDE (disappointed last time) and (9) CRUISEBERRY (will improve on debut) could get into the money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(10) ROCKY NIGHT showed inexperienced when not disgraced when fourth on debut and will come on heaps.

(14) DEERUPT eased in the betting on debut but performed well in second. She too will come on.

(9) NOW AND FOREVER showed improvement in blinkers.

Watch the first-timers especially (5) FORRIES AT FIVE, (8) MOUNT RAINIER and (11) THE LIMIT.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

There are well-bred first-timers taking on three well-performed more experienced runners, (7) HUDDLE, (8) JOSIE and (9) ON THE DOUBLE. Watch the betting.

Josie was backed on debut and was narrowly beaten.

On The Double was at long odds on debut but ran on nicely after an awkward start.

Huddle wasn't disgraced in both starts to date and shouldn't be far off.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(7) CAMEL WALK found the 1,200m a touch on the sharp side last time and should prefer the little extra here.

(1) STOP AND STARE has been threatening and shouldn't be far off again.

(9) CONDOR GULCH will improve with the experience gained.

(2) TIMKAT could get into the money.

(4) MR TINSEL hasn't been far back and could take home another cheque.

(13) DREAMSAREMADEOF could make the frame.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(2) TORIO LAKE should be at peak fitness now and could pick up his second victory.

(9) HIDEAWAY appears moody but shouldn't be far behind on latest form line.

(1) CHANGING SEASONS did better last time but needs to confirm.

(4) NEUF DE PAPE is never far back and with (13) WOTTAHOTTIE, (11) LOCK HIM UP and (14) BUBBLY REPLY could get into the money.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(13) SNOW PATH appears to have a big winning chance in this contest. On current form he will take some beatng.

(4) MAIN ROLL has a previous engagement but if takes her place could take honours.

(10) CHARTER JET and (2) WINGS OF CHARNE need to produce on the day.

(1) KITTY PRYDE was a recent Maiden winner and could go on and win this.

(17) SAMMI MOOSA has plenty of form.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(7) ESPLORATORE has come right and should make a bold bid for win No. 3.

(5) KAPENTA BAY runs her best after a rest and can score.

(6) RIVER AYRE is running well and could make it a quick double for his new yard.

(3) GOODNESS ME and (2) FLY NORTH are not without winning claims. Most other runners could pop up at best.