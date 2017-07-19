Torrey Pines can go one batter in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(9) LUCIUS FOX met a promising sort on debut and had to take second place.

He should frank that form as he looks decent himself but the first-timers again need to be watched.

(12) RIVER OF JANUARY is from an illustrious family but the stable-elect may be (7) BAD ATTITUDE on riding arrangements. The latter is bred for speed.

(11) NORTHERN REBEL has decent form.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(10) BLAZING HEART is starting to come to hand. The gelding operation may have done the trick with him and, if stays the longer trip, he should have every chance.

(9) BADAWEE makes his local debut after relocating from the Cape.

He showed something in his debut there and may be looking for the Polytrack.

(1) TURF CONQUEROR is honest.

(4) CHILLI AFFAIR should be in the firing line.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(11) TORREY PINES should go close on her debut run.

She met a fair sort and this well-bred filly should go one better now with the run under her belt.

(8) EXQUISITE EIGHT has shown useful ability and got close last start although injured. She could come out ready after rest.

(7) DOCTORS ANSWER popped up again and may also be ready to improve.

(2) ROY'S HOLLYHOCK is a capable older sort.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(10) ROY'S ZARA has scope for good improvement.

She has improved with each race but this represents another jump in distance and she hasn't drawn well.

(1) FONTEYN had a wide draw last time and could get closer today. Her maiden win is now long overdue.

Similar could be said for (2) VICTORY CROSS, who is also consistent and should be there.

(3) QUEENS CHAPEL and (8) PALACE MYSTERY have claims.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(11) UNCLE JB ran encouragingly after being gelded and could show even more after needing that.

(2) VAR DU BOIS got into it from off the pace last time as he had jumped from a wide draw. He has drawn ideally now and could make them run.

(4) LONELY ARETHEBRAVE has been racing with stronger company and gets a decent draw for a change. He should be there.

(6) DANCE OFF has scope for improvement.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(3) JUST RAP finished ahead of (2) NOODLE after coming from far behind. She has not drawn well this time but it could still get close between the two four-year-old fillies.

(9) MYTHICAL MAGIC, (4) HALLOWED SPRING, (6) DUNDRUM and (12) NORTHERN STORM could get into a fight on best form.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(9) ROY'S REGIS won well on his Polytrack debut after showing little on turf.

He could be ahead of the handicapper and can follow up on handicap debut.

(5) SECRET SUCCESS raced in a feature last time and was consistent before that. He could make a race of it.

(6) ROYAL EXPLORER may be better than rated if he can settle and finish well.

(1) AZNERAK has fair claims.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

Juvenile (8) VICTORY TRIP has done battle in features and could get away on her handicap debut.

(7) ALL TRUE MAN needed his last race and should come on nicely.

(3) EDDIE SWEAT is more than useful on his day and needs to be respected with Anton Marcus astride.