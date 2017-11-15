Township Melody can call the tune in opening event

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) TOWNSHIP MELODY stands out on exposed form and, if none of the first-timers are above average, will take some beating.

(1) ETERNAL NIGHT and (2) POLLY AGAIN can earn again.

(5) BENDY BULLET and (6) SHADES OF PINK are better than their last run.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

(1) WILLIAM THE BRAVE stays the trip and will never have a better chance to leave the maiden ranks.

(6) PACIFIC CHESTNUT wasn't far behind him last time, and now has a 4kg claimer.

(7) DANCE A JIG has scope for improvement.

(2) ALL NIGHT LONG and (5) RAISE YOUR HAND can earn in this moderate field.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(5) FINAL CHANCE was closing strongly on (4) RED EIGHT the last time they met, and can reverse the placings this time.

(6) COUNT ROSBERG improved over this trip last time.

(7) LOVE OF INDIA can surprise if back to his best.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) DYNASTY'S BLOSSOM just needed his last-run after seven months off and will take all the beating with improvement.

(10) PEARL JAM ran on well over shorter on debut and could pose the main danger.

(2) FIRST SWALLOW is reliable and will be involved.

(4) SILVER STREAMER and (5) IMPERIAL CHESTNUT can fill the minor placings.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) STREETFIGHTING MAN ran on well when trying this trip and has the scope for improvement.

(1) PHOTOCOPY and (2) SALTORO RIDGE are hard-knocking maidens and will give plenty of cheek.

Well-bred (11) BRANDENBURG made a reasonable debut and will improve.

(4) PEG OF ZEUS can surprise.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(2) WESTON looked progressive before his poor latest run and the form of his last win is strong.

(1) ESSENCEOFLIFE is ultra consistent and has a 4kg claimer aboard.

(4) SASSY LADY is a very useful young sprinter.

(5) DAMARALAND, (8) OVER AGAIN and (6) HOIST THE MAST all have claims in a wide-open affair.