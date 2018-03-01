Track and trip will suit Shelly

Oxbow Sun winning his Trial Four and Sun Hoplites (above) winning his Trial Five.

Oxbow Sun (No. 2, above) winning his Trial Four and Sun Hoplites (below) winning his Trial Five.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) RIVONIA BOULEVARD ran third in both starts in the Cape and could get into the action.

(1) AFFRANCHI attracted no money on debut but acquitted himself in third. Can be used for the quinella.

(2) CYBER SPECIAL hasn't been far back in his last two runs.

(9) ROCKY PATH is better than his last effort.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(6) GENEROSO doesn't tackle a strong field here and has a chance to exit the maidens.

(14) MATANUSKA found no money on debut but ran on nicely. She will appreciate the extra and must be respected.

(1) HURRICANE LASS needed her last outing and should do a lot better.

(8) KITTY COO has done better than recent and could make the frame.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2)CLOUD BREAK, (3) FARARANGA, (11)RIPTIDE and (12) RUNNING BRAVE all come off good debuts. None should be troubled by the extra 200m and the one that makes the most improvement could take honours. Watch the betting on first-timers.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(14) BELIEVE ME found support in both her starts and could get it right in a moderate line up. The one to beat.

(4) MR TINSEL has been running close up nowadays and should again be in the money.

(12) HARTLEYONE races as a gelding for the first time after a rest. This is his second start and he could only improve.

(3)RUNNING FURY, (2) LESLIES LEGACY and (6) LEEUWPOORT could get into the frame.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(4) JAMRA won on the second time of asking and looks to have a lot more to offer.

(7) MOSS GASS has been threatening for her third victory and could achieve it here.

(2) ELENI could have her revenge over (3) GOLD DAWN who both come off maiden wins.

(5) GOODNESS ME, (6) CLAREMORRIS and (12) DANISH CROSS must be included.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) MYFUNNYVALENTINE needed her last run. She will be suited to the likely fast pace up front and could grab them late.

(3) MOVIE SHOW will also enjoy a good pace and she will be catching late.

(5) OURO has found form and could complete a hat-trick.

(6) KISSABLE returned to best last time but needs to confirm. Can go in as a quartet candidate.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) DRESSED TO IMPRESS wasn't disgraced in her post-debut. She should be more experienced now and could make amends.

(2) TEENAGE DREAM only concedes 1kg to the former and should be in the fight for honours.

(4) JET START could probably prefer a touch shorter but must be respected.

(13) SWEATY BETTY beat a weak field easily in her maiden win.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) SHELLY is arguably best over this course and distance and should give a good account of herself in this field.

(1) FISH RIVER CANYON is holding form and could go in again.

(2) FLOWING GOWN can never be ignored for money.

(8) SAMMI MOOSA is capable but needs to be in the right mood.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(1) SON OF A LEGEND who disappointed in a recent KZN raid can win this.

(2) HARD BALL, who finished runner-up in his last two can surprise. Could be tossed into the forecast equation.

(14) KENTUCKY BLUE showed marked improvement in her second start. Watch the money.

(3) TWO GUNS could make up the quartet.