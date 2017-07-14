Trainer Gary Ng calls it a day
Veteran Hong Kong trainer Gary Ng will retire after the current season ends on Sunday.
Ng began training in Hong Kong in the 1990/91 season and accumulated 489 wins, as of yesterday.
Among the best horses he trained were Billion Win, Kingston Treasure, Sweet Sanette, Sure Win King and Basic Instinct.
"We are most appreciative of Gary's dedication to the sport over the last 26 seasons. We wish him all the best in his retirement," said Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, the Hong Kong Jockey Club's chief executive officer. - HKJC