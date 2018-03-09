Trainer HK Tan relinquishes MRA licence

After 18 years and saddling 314 winners at Kranji, Singaporean trainer Tan Hor Khoon has decided to call it a day.

Although the Malayan Racing Association stated that he will be relinquishing his licence on March 31, Tan will file his final entry on Sunday - West North Hill in the last of 11 races.

Tan, whose best season was 2011 with 32 wins, including the Group 2 Queen Elizabeth II Cup and Group 3 Fortune Bowl with Fatkid, explained there were not many horses left in his stables, as the dispersal process has been underway for a while.

"I've got some good memories, especially in 2011, but it's been tough in the last few years. I've lost a few owners and the numbers have dropped and, as you know, it's not easy to make ends meet, especially if you don't have good horses," said the 56-year-old.

Tan has not decided on his plans.

"I'll take a break and, after I come back, I definitely won't be involved in horse racing," he said.