Treble puts Size in front by a winner

Tuesday was a big day for the classic crop overall with trainer John Size at the forefront, sending out a trio of four-year-olds to score.

MY DARLING led home a trifecta of Hong Kong Classic Mile contenders in the Class 2 Chek Keng Handicap over 1,400m, sprinter D B PIN recorded another emphatic win in the Class 3 Luk Wu Handicap over 1,000m and HOUSE OF FUN raced to a five-and-three-quarter-length romp in the Class 3 Pak Tam Au Handicap over 1,200m.

Size's treble took him to 27 wins for the 2016/17 season and ensures that the 2015/16 champion will start 2017 at the top, having wrested the lead from long-time pacesetter Chris So (26 wins).

Of Size's three winners, it was My Darling who attracted the most attention, scoring a three-quarter length victory over Beauty Generation and California Whip to justify favouritism.

But Size was adamant that a decision was yet to be made as to whether he would push on to the Hong Kong Classic Mile on Jan 22.