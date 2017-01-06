Trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Montaigne H (M Kellady) blinkers
2 Skywalk H (V Duric) blinkers
3 Prechagorda (T See) pacifiers
4 Joyous (CK Ng) starting stall/vet
5 Perfect DJ/stall
6 Lim's Sparkle (D Beasley) stall
Margins and time: 1½, 1, 3½, ¾, 37 (1min 00.89sec)
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 Big Man H (Kellady)
2 Elite Takes All H (Duric)
3 Smart Lad H (M Nunes)
4 First Precinct (O Placais)
5 Champagne Rein (Z Syed)
6 Majestic Moments (N Juglall)
7 Anonymous (S John)
8 One Rar (H Syafiq)
Margins and time: 2½, shd, 1½, ½, hd, 1¾, 10 (1:00.87)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Guilty Pleasures H (Kellady)
2 Mighty Man H (I Saifudin)
3 Mastermind H (CC Wong)
4 Scout Done H (Ng)
5 Noble Liaison (Beasley)
6 Immortal Legacy (Syafiq)
7 Pure Justice (Syed)
8 Excellent One (TH Koh)
Margins and time: 1, ½, 1, 5¾, 8½, 5¼, 5 (1:01.55)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Ladrone H (Kellady)
2 Humdinger (Z Zuriman)
3 Silkino (G Mosse)
4 What Iff (Placais)
5 Silk Route
6 Super Buffalo (Duric)
7 Mr Exchequer (Syafiq)
8 The Raid (G Boss)
Margins and time: 1, ¾, 1, 1½, 1¼, hd, hd (1:01.91)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Royal Guard H (Kellady)
2 Silver King H (Juglall)
3 Mr Blossom H (WS Chan)
4 Ocean Master H (Koh)
5 The Golden Goat (Placais)
6 Changbai Mountain (Syafiq)
7 Secondwave (Wong)
8 Admeister
Margins and time: 4, ½, 1, 1¼, 1½, 1½, nk (1:01.46)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Smiddy Byrne H (Kellady)
2 Eden Garden H (Chan)
3 Dragon Steed (Syafiq)
4 One Degree North (Boss)
5 Dontlookdownonme (Y Salim)
6 Lim's Stardom (Duric)
7 Winning Express (Beasley)
Margins and time: Shd, 5¾, ¾, 2½, 3¼, 1 (1:02.45)