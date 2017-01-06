Racing

Trial results

Jan 06, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Montaigne H (M Kellady) blinkers

2 Skywalk H (V Duric) blinkers

3 Prechagorda (T See) pacifiers

4 Joyous (CK Ng) starting stall/vet

5 Perfect DJ/stall

6 Lim's Sparkle (D Beasley) stall

Margins and time: 1½, 1, 3½, ¾, 37 (1min 00.89sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Big Man H (Kellady)

2 Elite Takes All H (Duric)

3 Smart Lad H (M Nunes)

4 First Precinct (O Placais)

5 Champagne Rein (Z Syed)

6 Majestic Moments (N Juglall)

7 Anonymous (S John)

8 One Rar (H Syafiq)

Margins and time: 2½, shd, 1½, ½, hd, 1¾, 10 (1:00.87)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Guilty Pleasures H (Kellady)

2 Mighty Man H (I Saifudin)

3 Mastermind H (CC Wong)

4 Scout Done H (Ng)

5 Noble Liaison (Beasley)

6 Immortal Legacy (Syafiq)

7 Pure Justice (Syed)

8 Excellent One (TH Koh)

Margins and time: 1, ½, 1, 5¾, 8½, 5¼, 5 (1:01.55)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Ladrone H (Kellady)

2 Humdinger (Z Zuriman)

3 Silkino (G Mosse)

4 What Iff (Placais)

5 Silk Route

6 Super Buffalo (Duric)

7 Mr Exchequer (Syafiq)

8 The Raid (G Boss)

Margins and time: 1, ¾, 1, 1½, 1¼, hd, hd (1:01.91)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Royal Guard H (Kellady)

2 Silver King H (Juglall)

3 Mr Blossom H (WS Chan)

4 Ocean Master H (Koh)

5 The Golden Goat (Placais)

6 Changbai Mountain (Syafiq)

7 Secondwave (Wong)

8 Admeister

Margins and time: 4, ½, 1, 1¼, 1½, 1½, nk (1:01.46)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Smiddy Byrne H (Kellady)

2 Eden Garden H (Chan)

3 Dragon Steed (Syafiq)

4 One Degree North (Boss)

5 Dontlookdownonme (Y Salim)

6 Lim's Stardom (Duric)

7 Winning Express (Beasley)

Margins and time: Shd, 5¾, ¾, 2½, 3¼, 1 (1:02.45)