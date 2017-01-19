TRIAL RESULTS
TRIAL 1
1 Sweeping Chance (O Placais)
2 Shoot Up High (N Juglall)
3 Gold Reward (M Rodd)
4 Istana (D David)
5 Lim's Blast (D Beasley)
6 Chamarel (S Shafrizal)
Margins and time: 4½, ½, 2½, 1, 2½ (1min 02.27sec).
TRIAL 2
1 Good Justice (O Chavez)
2 King Stead (G Boss)
3 Auspicious Day (S Anandan)
4 Good Warrior (WS Chan)
Margins and time: ½, 1¾, 60½ (1:03.43).
TRIAL 3
1 Natural Water (TH Koh)
2 Muscular Dragon (Beasley)
3 Chairman (G Mosse)
4 A La Victory (V Duric)
5 She's The One (I Azhar)
6 Star Strike (R Shafiq)
Margins and time: 1½, hd, ns, 1, hd (1:03.15).
TRIAL 4
1 Awesome
2 Black Mamba (Placais)
3 Justice Grace (Mosse)
4 Lim's Royal (Beasley)
Margins and time: Shd, 1, 2 ¾ (1:05.82).
TRIAL 5
1 Absolute Miracle (Beasley)
2 Mighty Man (I Saifudin)
3 Bring Money Home (Chavez)
4 Caorunn (M Kellady)
5 Lake Huka (B Vorster)
6 Senator (M Nunes)
7 Rewarding Smile (Duric)
8 Lim's Control (R Zawari)
9 Pratt Street (G Boss)
Margins and time: 1½, shd, ½, 1½, ½, 9½, nk, 1¾ (1:01.28).
TRIAL 6
1 Southern Glory (Juglall)
2 Super Dragon (David)
3 Elite Emperor (Saifudin)
4 Alamak Boy (A Munro)
5 Honor (Mosse)
6 Dream Big (Boss)
7 Admeister (Chavez)
8 Yue Yuan (CK Ng)
Margins and time: ¾, ¾, ¾, 2¼, 3¾, ¾, 4¼ (1:02.38).