Racing

TRIAL RESULTS

Jan 19, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Sweeping Chance (O Placais)

2 Shoot Up High (N Juglall)

3 Gold Reward (M Rodd)

4 Istana (D David)

5 Lim's Blast (D Beasley)

6 Chamarel (S Shafrizal)

Margins and time: 4½, ½, 2½, 1, 2½ (1min 02.27sec).

TRIAL 2

1 Good Justice (O Chavez)

2 King Stead (G Boss)

3 Auspicious Day (S Anandan)

4 Good Warrior (WS Chan)

Margins and time: ½, 1¾, 60½ (1:03.43).

TRIAL 3

1 Natural Water (TH Koh)

2 Muscular Dragon (Beasley)

3 Chairman (G Mosse)

4 A La Victory (V Duric)

5 She's The One (I Azhar)

6 Star Strike (R Shafiq)

Margins and time: 1½, hd, ns, 1, hd (1:03.15).

TRIAL 4

1 Awesome

2 Black Mamba (Placais)

3 Justice Grace (Mosse)

4 Lim's Royal (Beasley)

Margins and time: Shd, 1, 2 ¾ (1:05.82).

TRIAL 5

1 Absolute Miracle (Beasley)

2 Mighty Man (I Saifudin)

3 Bring Money Home (Chavez)

4 Caorunn (M Kellady)

5 Lake Huka (B Vorster)

6 Senator (M Nunes)

7 Rewarding Smile (Duric)

8 Lim's Control (R Zawari)

9 Pratt Street (G Boss)

Margins and time: 1½, shd, ½, 1½, ½, 9½, nk, 1¾ (1:01.28).

TRIAL 6

1 Southern Glory (Juglall)

2 Super Dragon (David)

3 Elite Emperor (Saifudin)

4 Alamak Boy (A Munro)

5 Honor (Mosse)

6 Dream Big (Boss)

7 Admeister (Chavez)

8 Yue Yuan (CK Ng)

Margins and time: ¾, ¾, ¾, 2¼, 3¾, ¾, 4¼ (1:02.38).