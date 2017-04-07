Racing

Trial results

Splinter was one of two horses to go below one minute when he beat Zac Ace in yesterday’s trials.
Apr 07, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Elite General (I Saifudin) blinkers

2 Gariza (B Vorster) newcomer

3 Auspicious Day (A Munro) blinkers

4 Tail Spin (D Beasley) 1,000m/vet

5 Rafale (TH Koh) newcomer

Margins and time: Hd, 2½, 1¾, 8½ (1min 01.05sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Splinter H (Vorster)

2 Zac Ace H (N Juglall)

3 Kolombia (Beasley) blinkers

4 Justice Lass (M Nunes)

5 Astrojet (G Boss)

6 Easter Mate (E Aslam) blinkers-pacifiers

7 Jade Dragon, blinkers

8 Double Win (CC Wong) blinkers

9 Military Might (S John) blinkers

Margins and time: 1¼, nk, 2½, nk, 3, ¾, 3¾, 5¾ (59.96sec)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Storm Troops H (Juglall)

2 Time Odyssey H (Vorster)

3 Wimbledon (V Duric)

4 Eclair Choice (Nunes)

5 Certainly (M Rodd)

6 Best Tothelign (J Powell)

7 Mystic Master (S John)

8 Perfect P (MM Firdaus)

9 Von Krumm (Beasley)

Margins and time: ½, 1, 1½, shd, hd, ½, ¾, hd (1:00.56)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Autumn Rush H (Boss)

2 Cyborg H (Vorster)

3 Mr Fantastic H (Juglall)

4 Caorunn (Powell)

5 Classified (Munro)

6 Dan The Man (Beasley)

7 McGregor (Nunes)

8 Night Flight (Rodd)

Margins and time: ¾, ¾, 3, 1¼, 3, 2, ½ (59.59sec)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Ode To Joy H (Vorster)

2 Blue Danube H (Firdaus)

3 Song To The Moon (Juglall)

4 Scrat (R Shafiq)

5 Magnetise (Duric)

6 Silver Wind (Y Salim)

7 Golden Sword (Rodd)

8 Lim's Elusive (Beasley)

Margins and time: 1½, 1¼, 1½, 4½, 2¾, 2¾, ¾ (1:00.18)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Parliament H (Juglall)

2 Sir Isaac H (Rodd)

3 Elusive Emperor H (Vorster)

4 Golden Peninsula (Nunes)

5 On Electric Avenue (Powell)

6 Mighty Emperor (Firdaus)

7 Excellent One (CK Ng)

8 Easy Dragon (Beasley)

9 High Council (O Placais)

Margins and time: 6¾, ns, 1½, 5¼, 2¼, ½, hd, hd (1:00.23)

TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)

1 Winning Cause H (Juglall)

2 Red General (Saifudin)

3 O'Reilly Star (Powell)

4 French Vintage (M Kellady)

5 Politics (Vorster)

6 Giorgio

7 Golden Mile (Rodd)

8 Big Banker (Placais)

9 Snip (Beasley)

Margins and time: 3½, ½, hd, ns, ¾, 1¾, 3, 1 (1:00.61)

TRIAL 8 (PRACTICE)

1 Southern Dragon H (Juglall)

2 The One (Boss)

3 Hyde Park (Duric)

4 I'm On Fire (Firdaus)

5 Evertrust (CC Wong)

6 Prince Ferdinand (Vorster)

7 Dash (Beasley)

8 Shaqraa (Kellady)

Margins and time: 1, 1¼, ns, 4¼, shd, hd, 5½ (1:01.00)

TRIAL 9 (PRACTICE)

1 Super Tycoon H (Juglall)

2 Spur Me On (Nunes)

3 Plucky Lad (CC Wong)

5 Hangman (Duric)

6 Six Empire (Boss)

Margins and time: 9, 3, ½, 1¾, 7 (1:00.48)