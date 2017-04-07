Trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Elite General (I Saifudin) blinkers
2 Gariza (B Vorster) newcomer
3 Auspicious Day (A Munro) blinkers
4 Tail Spin (D Beasley) 1,000m/vet
5 Rafale (TH Koh) newcomer
Margins and time: Hd, 2½, 1¾, 8½ (1min 01.05sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Splinter H (Vorster)
2 Zac Ace H (N Juglall)
3 Kolombia (Beasley) blinkers
4 Justice Lass (M Nunes)
5 Astrojet (G Boss)
6 Easter Mate (E Aslam) blinkers-pacifiers
7 Jade Dragon, blinkers
8 Double Win (CC Wong) blinkers
9 Military Might (S John) blinkers
Margins and time: 1¼, nk, 2½, nk, 3, ¾, 3¾, 5¾ (59.96sec)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Storm Troops H (Juglall)
2 Time Odyssey H (Vorster)
3 Wimbledon (V Duric)
4 Eclair Choice (Nunes)
5 Certainly (M Rodd)
6 Best Tothelign (J Powell)
7 Mystic Master (S John)
8 Perfect P (MM Firdaus)
9 Von Krumm (Beasley)
Margins and time: ½, 1, 1½, shd, hd, ½, ¾, hd (1:00.56)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Autumn Rush H (Boss)
2 Cyborg H (Vorster)
3 Mr Fantastic H (Juglall)
4 Caorunn (Powell)
5 Classified (Munro)
6 Dan The Man (Beasley)
7 McGregor (Nunes)
8 Night Flight (Rodd)
Margins and time: ¾, ¾, 3, 1¼, 3, 2, ½ (59.59sec)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Ode To Joy H (Vorster)
2 Blue Danube H (Firdaus)
3 Song To The Moon (Juglall)
4 Scrat (R Shafiq)
5 Magnetise (Duric)
6 Silver Wind (Y Salim)
7 Golden Sword (Rodd)
8 Lim's Elusive (Beasley)
Margins and time: 1½, 1¼, 1½, 4½, 2¾, 2¾, ¾ (1:00.18)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Parliament H (Juglall)
2 Sir Isaac H (Rodd)
3 Elusive Emperor H (Vorster)
4 Golden Peninsula (Nunes)
5 On Electric Avenue (Powell)
6 Mighty Emperor (Firdaus)
7 Excellent One (CK Ng)
8 Easy Dragon (Beasley)
9 High Council (O Placais)
Margins and time: 6¾, ns, 1½, 5¼, 2¼, ½, hd, hd (1:00.23)
TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)
1 Winning Cause H (Juglall)
2 Red General (Saifudin)
3 O'Reilly Star (Powell)
4 French Vintage (M Kellady)
5 Politics (Vorster)
6 Giorgio
7 Golden Mile (Rodd)
8 Big Banker (Placais)
9 Snip (Beasley)
Margins and time: 3½, ½, hd, ns, ¾, 1¾, 3, 1 (1:00.61)
TRIAL 8 (PRACTICE)
1 Southern Dragon H (Juglall)
2 The One (Boss)
3 Hyde Park (Duric)
4 I'm On Fire (Firdaus)
5 Evertrust (CC Wong)
6 Prince Ferdinand (Vorster)
7 Dash (Beasley)
8 Shaqraa (Kellady)
Margins and time: 1, 1¼, ns, 4¼, shd, hd, 5½ (1:01.00)
TRIAL 9 (PRACTICE)
1 Super Tycoon H (Juglall)
2 Spur Me On (Nunes)
3 Plucky Lad (CC Wong)
5 Hangman (Duric)
6 Six Empire (Boss)
Margins and time: 9, 3, ½, 1¾, 7 (1:00.48)