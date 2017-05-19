Racing

Trial results

Nova Swiss (centre) beats Mystic Master (outside) and Tannhauser (inside) in Trial 3
TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Super Hero H 1,000m/vet

2 Situation (N Juglall) starting stall/vet

3 Top Note (D David) starting stall

4 Silver Spoon (S Sam) 1,000m/vet/pacifiers

5 Mr Hanks (V Duric) newcomer

6 Ausone (K A'Isisuhairi) 1,000m/vet

0 Fujin Bright (M Jailani) starting stall (stood and took no part)

Margins and time: 3, 1½, 2¼, 1½, hd (59.73sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Preditor H (J Powell)

2 Alibi H (G Boss)

3 Debt Collector H (M Rodd)

4 Infantry H (M Nunes)

5 Italian Job (Duric)

6 Hermano Menor (A'Isisuhairi)

7 Lim's Cruiser H (D Beasley)

Margins and time: 3½, 2, ½, nk, ¾, 1¼ (59.40sec)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Nova Swiss H (Nunes)

2 Mystic Master H (S John)

3 Tannhauser H (Duric)

4 Southern Man (David)

5 Raise No Doubt (Boss)

6 Magstock H (Rodd)

7 Elite General (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: Ns, shd, 1, 1, ½, 6¼ (59.46sec)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Cadet H (Juglall)

2 Certainly H (Rodd)

3 Terms Of Reference (SY Moon)

4 Jackfish (Duric)

5 Shoot Up High (A Munro)

6 Libeccio (David)

Margins and time: 2, ½, 2¾, 2¾, 3½ (1min 00.03sec)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 I'm On Fire H (Moon)

2 Super Tycoon H (Juglall)

3 Typhon (K Nuh)

4 Tail Spin

5 Duke Of Normandy (Beasley)

6 Amiability (Duric)

7 Morales (A'Isisuhairi)

8 Ocean Master (David)

Margins and time: ¾, ¾, ¾, 3¼, ½, 2½, ¾ (1:00.15)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Satellite Power H (Jailani)

2 Antheia H (Juglall)

3 Alamak Boy 4 Rory (David)

5 Suvarnabhumi (Munro)

6 Tembusu Estrella

7 First Passthepost (S John)

Margins and time: Hd, ½, 2, 1, ns, 22½ (1:00.89)