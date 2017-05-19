Trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Super Hero H 1,000m/vet
2 Situation (N Juglall) starting stall/vet
3 Top Note (D David) starting stall
4 Silver Spoon (S Sam) 1,000m/vet/pacifiers
5 Mr Hanks (V Duric) newcomer
6 Ausone (K A'Isisuhairi) 1,000m/vet
0 Fujin Bright (M Jailani) starting stall (stood and took no part)
Margins and time: 3, 1½, 2¼, 1½, hd (59.73sec)
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 Preditor H (J Powell)
2 Alibi H (G Boss)
3 Debt Collector H (M Rodd)
4 Infantry H (M Nunes)
5 Italian Job (Duric)
6 Hermano Menor (A'Isisuhairi)
7 Lim's Cruiser H (D Beasley)
Margins and time: 3½, 2, ½, nk, ¾, 1¼ (59.40sec)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Nova Swiss H (Nunes)
2 Mystic Master H (S John)
3 Tannhauser H (Duric)
4 Southern Man (David)
5 Raise No Doubt (Boss)
6 Magstock H (Rodd)
7 Elite General (I Saifudin)
Margins and time: Ns, shd, 1, 1, ½, 6¼ (59.46sec)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Cadet H (Juglall)
2 Certainly H (Rodd)
3 Terms Of Reference (SY Moon)
4 Jackfish (Duric)
5 Shoot Up High (A Munro)
6 Libeccio (David)
Margins and time: 2, ½, 2¾, 2¾, 3½ (1min 00.03sec)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 I'm On Fire H (Moon)
2 Super Tycoon H (Juglall)
3 Typhon (K Nuh)
4 Tail Spin
5 Duke Of Normandy (Beasley)
6 Amiability (Duric)
7 Morales (A'Isisuhairi)
8 Ocean Master (David)
Margins and time: ¾, ¾, ¾, 3¼, ½, 2½, ¾ (1:00.15)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Satellite Power H (Jailani)
2 Antheia H (Juglall)
3 Alamak Boy 4 Rory (David)
5 Suvarnabhumi (Munro)
6 Tembusu Estrella
7 First Passthepost (S John)
Margins and time: Hd, ½, 2, 1, ns, 22½ (1:00.89)