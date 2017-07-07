Trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Fuego (Y Salim) blinkers
2 Showar (V Duric) blinkers
3 Ocean Hunter (CC Wong) blinkers-pacifiers
4 Miss Streisand (H SYafiq) blinkers
5 Shoqeet (J Saimee) blinkers-pacifiers
6 Sebastian Bach (O Placais) newcomer
7 Volks Treasure (WS Chan) blinkers-pacifiers
Margins and time: Ns, hd, 4, 1¼, 3, 5¼ (1min 00.78sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Super Joe * (B Vorster)
2 Flak Jacket * (M Kellady)
3 Flash One (A Munro)
4 Southern Dragon
5 Night Flight (Placais)
6 Mighty Phoenix (D Beasley) blinkers
7 Sabik (M Rodd) newcomer
Margins and time: 1½, 1, 1, 4, 3, ½ (1:00.80)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Barnato *
2 Saraab (O Chavez)
3 Cavatina (Wong)
4 Red General (S John)
5 High Street (I Saifudin)
6 Suvarnabhumi (N Juglall)
7 Racing Talent (Salim)
8 Gold Reward (Rodd)
Margins and time: 3¼, 1¼, 2¼, 4½, hd, 3½, ¾ (59.69sec)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Evertrust * (Wong)
2 Situation * (Vorster)
3 Dontlookdownonme * (Salim)
4 Top Note (Munro)
5 Smiddy Byrne (Kellady)
6 Lucky Justice (Rodd)
7 Ace Harbour (Juglall)
8 Rainbow Royal (Chavez)
9 Secondwave (P Dellorto)
Margins and time: Hd, ½, 2, ns, ¾, hd, 3, 1 (1:01.47)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Super Denman * (Juglall)
2 Smart Supreme (S Shafrizal)
3 Simpang (Wong)
4 Metaphor
5 Dune Saga (Placais)
6 Golden States (Vorster)
7 My Money (Munro)
Margins and time: 2¾, ½, ¾, nk, 3¼, 10¼ (1:01.05)