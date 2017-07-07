Trial results

Racing

Evertrust (No. 9), a winner two starts back on May 26, is one to follow next time out.
Jul 07, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Fuego (Y Salim) blinkers

2 Showar (V Duric) blinkers

3 Ocean Hunter (CC Wong) blinkers-pacifiers

4 Miss Streisand (H SYafiq) blinkers

5 Shoqeet (J Saimee) blinkers-pacifiers

6 Sebastian Bach (O Placais) newcomer

7 Volks Treasure (WS Chan) blinkers-pacifiers

Margins and time: Ns, hd, 4, 1¼, 3, 5¼ (1min 00.78sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Super Joe * (B Vorster)

2 Flak Jacket * (M Kellady)

3 Flash One (A Munro)

4 Southern Dragon

5 Night Flight (Placais)

6 Mighty Phoenix (D Beasley) blinkers

7 Sabik (M Rodd) newcomer

Margins and time: 1½, 1, 1, 4, 3, ½ (1:00.80)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Barnato *

2 Saraab (O Chavez)

3 Cavatina (Wong)

4 Red General (S John)

5 High Street (I Saifudin)

6 Suvarnabhumi (N Juglall)

7 Racing Talent (Salim)

8 Gold Reward (Rodd)

Margins and time: 3¼, 1¼, 2¼, 4½, hd, 3½, ¾ (59.69sec)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Evertrust * (Wong)

2 Situation * (Vorster)

3 Dontlookdownonme * (Salim)

4 Top Note (Munro)

5 Smiddy Byrne (Kellady)

6 Lucky Justice (Rodd)

7 Ace Harbour (Juglall)

8 Rainbow Royal (Chavez)

9 Secondwave (P Dellorto)

Margins and time: Hd, ½, 2, ns, ¾, hd, 3, 1 (1:01.47)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Super Denman * (Juglall)

2 Smart Supreme (S Shafrizal)

3 Simpang (Wong)

4 Metaphor

5 Dune Saga (Placais)

6 Golden States (Vorster)

7 My Money (Munro)

Margins and time: 2¾, ½, ¾, nk, 3¼, 10¼ (1:01.05)

Racing