Trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Siamese Cat (T Krisna) *
2 Athena (M Rodd) *
3 Dutrow (J Powell) blinkers *
4 Speedy Phoenix (M Nunes) 1,000m/blinkers *
5 Racing Talent (Y Salim)
6 In Bocca Al Lupo (O Chavez) starting stall
Margins and time: Nk, 1½, ½, 4½, 29 ¼ (1min 00.43sec)
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 Royal Ruler (Krisna) *
2 The General (N Juglall) *
3 Saraab (Chavez) *
4 Sir Isaac (Rodd) *
5 Countofmontecristo (G Boss)
6 Mr Fatkid (V Duric)
7 Blue Danube (CC Wong)
Margins and time: ¾, 1¾, 4¼, 2, ½, 3 (58.96sec)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Redoubt (Juglall) *
2 Walking Thunder (D Beasley) *
3 Super Hero (M Ewe) *
4 Draco (Rodd) *
5 Olympian Eager (Salim)
6 Tauboss (Nunes)
7 Mighty Emperor (Krisna)
Margins and time: ¾, shd, ¾, 1¾, 1, 4 (1:00.69)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Sattar (Chavez) *
2 Starsky *
3 Augustano (Rodd) *
4 Red Claw (O Placais)
5 Lim's Bestow (M Poon)
6 Amistad (S Shafrizal)
7 Captain Classique (Nunes)
8 Rajawali (Wong)
Margins and time: ½, ½, 4¾, ns, 1¼,2, 24½ (59.69sec)