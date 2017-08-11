Racing

Trial results

Aug 11, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Siamese Cat (T Krisna) *

2 Athena (M Rodd) *

3 Dutrow (J Powell) blinkers *

4 Speedy Phoenix (M Nunes) 1,000m/blinkers *

5 Racing Talent (Y Salim)

6 In Bocca Al Lupo (O Chavez) starting stall

Preditor (No. 2) scoring an easy victory on March 10 with jockey John Powell astride.
Racing

Preditor the one to beat

Margins and time: Nk, 1½, ½, 4½, 29 ¼ (1min 00.43sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Royal Ruler (Krisna) *

2 The General (N Juglall) *

3 Saraab (Chavez) *

4 Sir Isaac (Rodd) *

5 Countofmontecristo (G Boss)

6 Mr Fatkid (V Duric)

7 Blue Danube (CC Wong)

Margins and time: ¾, 1¾, 4¼, 2, ½, 3 (58.96sec)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Redoubt (Juglall) *

2 Walking Thunder (D Beasley) *

3 Super Hero (M Ewe) *

4 Draco (Rodd) *

5 Olympian Eager (Salim)

6 Tauboss (Nunes)

7 Mighty Emperor (Krisna)

Margins and time: ¾, shd, ¾, 1¾, 1, 4 (1:00.69)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Sattar (Chavez) *

2 Starsky *

3 Augustano (Rodd) *

4 Red Claw (O Placais)

5 Lim's Bestow (M Poon)

6 Amistad (S Shafrizal)

7 Captain Classique (Nunes)

8 Rajawali (Wong)

Margins and time: ½, ½, 4¾, ns, 1¼,2, 24½ (59.69sec)

Racing