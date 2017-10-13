Trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Eastiger (M Rodd) blinkers *
2 Song To The Moon (G Boss) * starting stall
3 Speedy Demon (O Placais) * 1,000m/blinkers
4 Hot Gold (CC Wong) 1,000m/vet
5 Red Symphony (J Powell) blinkers-pacifiers
6 Imperial March (A Munro) 1,000m/vet
7 Northern Prince, newcomer
Margins and time: Shd, shd, 1¼, hd, 1, 3 (1min 01.16sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Nova Swiss (M Nunes) *
2 Majestic Moments (B Vorster) *
3 Saraab (O Chavez) *
4 Imperial Falls (Rodd)
5 Chopin's Fantaisie (V Duric) blinkers
6 Big Brother (N Juglall)
7 Perfect P (T Krisna)
8 Wijaya (Wong)
Margins and time: 3, 1¼, 1, ½, 1½, 1¼, ns (58.70sec)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Cadet (T Krisna) *
2 Mighty Kenny (Vorster) *
3 Captain Jamie (Juglall) *
4 Gol Goal (Powell)
5 The Golden Goat (P Dellorto)
6 Turf Champion (Nunes)
7 Copacabana (Rodd)
8 Rich Beauty (Boss)
9 Star King (Duric)
10 Shoqeet (S Noh)
Margins and time: Ns, ½, 3½, ½, ½, shd, 1½, 1, 1¾ (1min 00.10)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Super Denman (Vorster) *
2 Six Empire (Chavez)
3 Big Guardian (Juglall)
4 Glamorous (Duric)
5 Silk Route (Dellorto)
6 Q Nine Million (Noh)
7 Bangkok Boy (Rodd)
8 My Money (Placais)
Margins and time: 5, ns, ½, ns, 1½, ¾, 1 (59.93sec)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Nowyousee (Juglall) *
2 Miss Portman (Vorster)
3 Basilisk (Placais)
4 What's New (Rodd)
5 Zulu Warrior (Munro)
6 The One (Nunes)
7 Little Master (I Amirul)
8 Eddie Gray (Boss)
9 See No Evil (Duric)
10 Yurosho (I Saifudin)
Margins and time: 4¾, 1, 1½, ½, shd, ns, ½, 3, 7¾ (1:01.11)