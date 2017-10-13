Racing

Trial results

Oct 13, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Eastiger (M Rodd) blinkers *

2 Song To The Moon (G Boss) * starting stall

3 Speedy Demon (O Placais) * 1,000m/blinkers

4 Hot Gold (CC Wong) 1,000m/vet

5 Red Symphony (J Powell) blinkers-pacifiers

6 Imperial March (A Munro) 1,000m/vet

7 Northern Prince, newcomer

Margins and time: Shd, shd, 1¼, hd, 1, 3 (1min 01.16sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Nova Swiss (M Nunes) *

2 Majestic Moments (B Vorster) *

3 Saraab (O Chavez) *

4 Imperial Falls (Rodd)

5 Chopin's Fantaisie (V Duric) blinkers

6 Big Brother (N Juglall)

7 Perfect P (T Krisna)

8 Wijaya (Wong)

Margins and time: 3, 1¼, 1, ½, 1½, 1¼, ns (58.70sec)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Cadet (T Krisna) *

2 Mighty Kenny (Vorster) *

3 Captain Jamie (Juglall) *

4 Gol Goal (Powell)

5 The Golden Goat (P Dellorto)

6 Turf Champion (Nunes)

7 Copacabana (Rodd)

8 Rich Beauty (Boss)

9 Star King (Duric)

10 Shoqeet (S Noh)

Margins and time: Ns, ½, 3½, ½, ½, shd, 1½, 1, 1¾ (1min 00.10)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Super Denman (Vorster) *

2 Six Empire (Chavez)

3 Big Guardian (Juglall)

4 Glamorous (Duric)

5 Silk Route (Dellorto)

6 Q Nine Million (Noh)

7 Bangkok Boy (Rodd)

8 My Money (Placais)

Margins and time: 5, ns, ½, ns, 1½, ¾, 1 (59.93sec)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Nowyousee (Juglall) *

2 Miss Portman (Vorster)

3 Basilisk (Placais)

4 What's New (Rodd)

5 Zulu Warrior (Munro)

6 The One (Nunes)

7 Little Master (I Amirul)

8 Eddie Gray (Boss)

9 See No Evil (Duric)

10 Yurosho (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: 4¾, 1, 1½, ½, shd, ns, ½, 3, 7¾ (1:01.11)

 