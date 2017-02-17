Racing

Trial results

Feb 17, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Pint Sized Prince, starting stall

2 Happy Buffalo H (R Shafiq) blinkers

3 Mother Nature (I Saifudin) starting stall

4 Captain Classique (I Amirul) starting stall

5 Amazing Man, starting stall

Margins and time: 1½, 2½, 19¾, 48 (1min 01.65sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Royal Ruler H (B Vorster)

2 Song To The Moon H (N Juglall)

3 Time Odyssey H (G Boss)

4 Perfect P (O Placais) pacifiers

5 Got Luck (T See)

6 Cambridge (Shafiq) newcomer

7 Guru-Guru (I Azhar)

8 Emperor Max (V Duric)

Margins and time: Hd, ½, 5, ¾, ½, 1, 13 (1:00.67)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Redmayne H (Boss)

2 Nova Missile H (Placais)

3 Blue Danube (Juglall)

4 Bigdinero (Saifudin)

5 Starshine (A Munro)

6 Lim's Dashing (D Beasley)

7 Scrat

8 In Fact (Vorster)

Margins and time: 1¼, 2¾, 1½, ½, nk, 1¼, ½ (1:01.59)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Terms Of Reference H (Vorster)

2 Dragon Steed H (M Kellady)

3 Dragon Kingdom (T See)

4 Millennium's Rule (Duric)

5 Could Be Pearls (Boss)

6 The Mighty Thor (B Woodworth)

7 Castle Queen (Munro)

8 Lim's Operation (Beasley)

Margins and time: 2, 5½, 1¾, nk, ½, 1¼, 12¼ (1:01.18)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 The Capital H (Vorster)

2 Holy Grail H (Z Zuriman)

3 Leon (Duric)

4 Chosen Harvest (Juglall)

5 Nova Classic (Placais)

6 Handsome Bab (Saifudin)

7 Without Prejudice

8 Laughing Buffalo (Boss)

Margins and time: 2¾, 1, 2, hd, ½, 1¼, 6½ (1:01.56)