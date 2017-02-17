Trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Pint Sized Prince, starting stall
2 Happy Buffalo H (R Shafiq) blinkers
3 Mother Nature (I Saifudin) starting stall
4 Captain Classique (I Amirul) starting stall
5 Amazing Man, starting stall
Margins and time: 1½, 2½, 19¾, 48 (1min 01.65sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Royal Ruler H (B Vorster)
2 Song To The Moon H (N Juglall)
3 Time Odyssey H (G Boss)
4 Perfect P (O Placais) pacifiers
5 Got Luck (T See)
6 Cambridge (Shafiq) newcomer
7 Guru-Guru (I Azhar)
8 Emperor Max (V Duric)
Margins and time: Hd, ½, 5, ¾, ½, 1, 13 (1:00.67)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Redmayne H (Boss)
2 Nova Missile H (Placais)
3 Blue Danube (Juglall)
4 Bigdinero (Saifudin)
5 Starshine (A Munro)
6 Lim's Dashing (D Beasley)
7 Scrat
8 In Fact (Vorster)
Margins and time: 1¼, 2¾, 1½, ½, nk, 1¼, ½ (1:01.59)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Terms Of Reference H (Vorster)
2 Dragon Steed H (M Kellady)
3 Dragon Kingdom (T See)
4 Millennium's Rule (Duric)
5 Could Be Pearls (Boss)
6 The Mighty Thor (B Woodworth)
7 Castle Queen (Munro)
8 Lim's Operation (Beasley)
Margins and time: 2, 5½, 1¾, nk, ½, 1¼, 12¼ (1:01.18)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 The Capital H (Vorster)
2 Holy Grail H (Z Zuriman)
3 Leon (Duric)
4 Chosen Harvest (Juglall)
5 Nova Classic (Placais)
6 Handsome Bab (Saifudin)
7 Without Prejudice
8 Laughing Buffalo (Boss)
Margins and time: 2¾, 1, 2, hd, ½, 1¼, 6½ (1:01.56)