Racing

Trial results

Feb 24, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Red Claw H (O Placais) newcomer

2 Khudawand H (V Duric) blinkers

3 Mettlesome (G Mosse) blinkers

4 Life Is Gamble (B Woodworth) newcomer

5 Mr Dreamman (I Saifudin) blinkers-pacifiers

6 Laughing Gravy (M Rodd) blinkers off

7 Lim's Pershing (D Beasley) pacifiers

8 Kokoni, newcomer

Margins and time: ½, 2, 6, nk, 1, 2, 5¾ (1min 00.82sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Satellite Boy H (T See)

2 Mighty Kenny H (N Juglall)

3 Toliman (Mosse) blinkers-pacifiers

4 Kolombia (Beasley) newcomer

5 Super Joe (B Vorster)

6 Secret Win (Woodworth) newcomer

7 Scrat (Rodd)

8 Mighty Emperor (Placais)

Margins and time: 1¼, 2, 1½, ¾, 2, 2, 2¼ (1:00.23)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Constant Justice H (M Nunes)

2 Nova Strike H (Placais)

3 Royal Ruler H (Vorster)

4 The General (Juglall)

5 Cambridge (Rodd)

6 Royal Fortune (Saifudin)

7 Fighting Warrior (T See)

Margins and time: ¾, hd, 4, shd, 2½, 3½ (59.83sec)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Rafaello (Juglall)

2 Mr Fantastic H (Vorster)

3 Mr Scorsese H (Nunes)

4 Cactus Jack (Rodd)

5 Gold Hill

6 Justice Grace (Mosse)

7 Bigdinero (Saifudin)

Margins and time: 1, 1, nk, 3¾, shd, ½ (1:02.10)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 The Cosmos H

2 Host The Nation (Woodworth)

3 Iron Man (Juglall)

4 Desert Fox (Saifudin)

5 Elusive Emperor (Vorster)

6 Castle Queen (A Munro)

7 Golden Peninsula (Nunes)

8 Easy Dragon (Beasley)

Margins and time: 2¾, shd, hd, ½, 4, ¾, 2 (1:00.57)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Imperial March (Vorster)

2 Board Walk (Juglall)

3 Silver Spoon H (T See)

4 Gold Crown

5 Stock Broker (Duric)

6 Funkadelic (Nunes)

7 Lim's Operation (Beasley)

8 Singsurat (Rodd)

Margins and time: Hd, ½, 2, 1, ½, hd, 11½ (1:01.82)

TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)

1 Premier Fighter H (K A'Isisuhairi)

2 Cadet H (Juglall)

3 Athena (Rodd)

4 Quicksilver (R Zawari)

5 Prince Darci (Vorster)

6 Gallant Heights (T See)

7 Rikioh (Beasley)

Margins and time: 3¾, 3, 2¾, 2¼, 2, ¾ (1:00.62)

TRIAL 8 (PRACTICE)

1 Zac Ace H (Juglall)

2 Chosen Harvest (Placais)

3 Elite Emperor (Rodd)

4 Metaphor (S Shafrizal)

5 Lim's Signature (Beasley)

6 Chips (R Azhar)

7 Ready To Rock

Margins and time: 5¼, 3, hd, 5¼, 1, 2¾ (1:01.79)

TRIAL 9 (PRACTICE)

1 I'm On Fire H (Juglall)

2 Justice Light H (Mosse)

3 Lion Wave H (Nunes)

4 Nova Classic (Placais)

5 Webster (Beasley)

6 Handsome Bab (Saifudin)

7 Satellite Star (WS Chan)

Margins and time: ¾, 1½, 3, 2¼, hd, ½ (1:01.56)