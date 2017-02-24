Trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Red Claw H (O Placais) newcomer
2 Khudawand H (V Duric) blinkers
3 Mettlesome (G Mosse) blinkers
4 Life Is Gamble (B Woodworth) newcomer
5 Mr Dreamman (I Saifudin) blinkers-pacifiers
6 Laughing Gravy (M Rodd) blinkers off
7 Lim's Pershing (D Beasley) pacifiers
8 Kokoni, newcomer
Margins and time: ½, 2, 6, nk, 1, 2, 5¾ (1min 00.82sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Satellite Boy H (T See)
2 Mighty Kenny H (N Juglall)
3 Toliman (Mosse) blinkers-pacifiers
4 Kolombia (Beasley) newcomer
5 Super Joe (B Vorster)
6 Secret Win (Woodworth) newcomer
7 Scrat (Rodd)
8 Mighty Emperor (Placais)
Margins and time: 1¼, 2, 1½, ¾, 2, 2, 2¼ (1:00.23)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Constant Justice H (M Nunes)
2 Nova Strike H (Placais)
3 Royal Ruler H (Vorster)
4 The General (Juglall)
5 Cambridge (Rodd)
6 Royal Fortune (Saifudin)
7 Fighting Warrior (T See)
Margins and time: ¾, hd, 4, shd, 2½, 3½ (59.83sec)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Rafaello (Juglall)
2 Mr Fantastic H (Vorster)
3 Mr Scorsese H (Nunes)
4 Cactus Jack (Rodd)
5 Gold Hill
6 Justice Grace (Mosse)
7 Bigdinero (Saifudin)
Margins and time: 1, 1, nk, 3¾, shd, ½ (1:02.10)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 The Cosmos H
2 Host The Nation (Woodworth)
3 Iron Man (Juglall)
4 Desert Fox (Saifudin)
5 Elusive Emperor (Vorster)
6 Castle Queen (A Munro)
7 Golden Peninsula (Nunes)
8 Easy Dragon (Beasley)
Margins and time: 2¾, shd, hd, ½, 4, ¾, 2 (1:00.57)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Imperial March (Vorster)
2 Board Walk (Juglall)
3 Silver Spoon H (T See)
4 Gold Crown
5 Stock Broker (Duric)
6 Funkadelic (Nunes)
7 Lim's Operation (Beasley)
8 Singsurat (Rodd)
Margins and time: Hd, ½, 2, 1, ½, hd, 11½ (1:01.82)
TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)
1 Premier Fighter H (K A'Isisuhairi)
2 Cadet H (Juglall)
3 Athena (Rodd)
4 Quicksilver (R Zawari)
5 Prince Darci (Vorster)
6 Gallant Heights (T See)
7 Rikioh (Beasley)
Margins and time: 3¾, 3, 2¾, 2¼, 2, ¾ (1:00.62)
TRIAL 8 (PRACTICE)
1 Zac Ace H (Juglall)
2 Chosen Harvest (Placais)
3 Elite Emperor (Rodd)
4 Metaphor (S Shafrizal)
5 Lim's Signature (Beasley)
6 Chips (R Azhar)
7 Ready To Rock
Margins and time: 5¼, 3, hd, 5¼, 1, 2¾ (1:01.79)
TRIAL 9 (PRACTICE)
1 I'm On Fire H (Juglall)
2 Justice Light H (Mosse)
3 Lion Wave H (Nunes)
4 Nova Classic (Placais)
5 Webster (Beasley)
6 Handsome Bab (Saifudin)
7 Satellite Star (WS Chan)
Margins and time: ¾, 1½, 3, 2¼, hd, ½ (1:01.56)