Trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Situation * (N Juglall) blinkers
2 Be Bold * (V Duric)
3 Life Is Gamble * (B Woodworth)
4 Titan Fighter * (MM Firdaus)
5 Could Be Pearls * (R Shafiq)
6 Matsuribayashi (M Zaki) blinkers
7 Astro Man (D Beasley)
8 Commando Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi) blinkers
Margins and time: Ns, shd, 1½, hd, 6, 1½, shd (1min 00.96sec)
TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)
1 Astrostar * (M Nunes)
2 Warpath * (M Kellady)
3 The Capital * (Juglall)
4 B'Nevagivup * (G Mosse)
4 Cambridge (Shafiq)
6 Divided House (Duric)
7 Golden Kingdom (T See)
8 Mark Eclipse (A'Isisuhairi)
Margins and time: ½, 1, dht, hd, 1½, hd, 3½ (59.87sec)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Red Claw * (O Placais)
2 Iron Man * (Juglall)
3 King Kong * (I Saifudin)
4 Solitaire (J Powell)
5 Flash One (T See)
6 Arif (Firdaus)
7 Kings Ryker (Duric)
8 Neo's Classic (M Ewe)
Margins and time: Hd, hd, 3, ¾, ½, 3, 7¼ (1:01.04)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Hot Gold * (Shafiq)
2 Satellite Boy * (Firdaus)
3 Smiddy Byrne * (Kellady)
4 Urishima Taro (A'Isisuhairi)
5 Xiong Fong (O Chavez)
6 Space Oddity (Duric)
7 Politics (Juglall)
Margins and time: 1, hd, 1¼, 1¼, 1¾, 1¾ (1:00.69)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Tannhauser * (Duric)
2 Zac Ace (Juglall)
3 Asia
4 Jade Dragon (Beasley)
5 Singsurat
6 Gallant Heights (T See)
7 Grizabella Memory (CC Wong)
Margins and time: (4, nk, 11, 1½, ¾, 15¾ (1:00.10)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Satellite Star * (WS Chan)
2 Herecomesmymoney * (Ewe)
3 Lion Wave * (Nunes)
4 Hangman (Duric)
5 Metaphor
6 The One (Y Salim)
7 Silver Sky (Saifudin)
8 Southern Man (T See)
Margins and time: ½, 1¾, 2¼, 2¾, ½, ¾, 22 (1:01.55)