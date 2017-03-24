Racing

Trial results

Mar 24, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Situation * (N Juglall) blinkers

2 Be Bold * (V Duric)

3 Life Is Gamble * (B Woodworth)

4 Titan Fighter * (MM Firdaus)

5 Could Be Pearls * (R Shafiq)

6 Matsuribayashi (M Zaki) blinkers

7 Astro Man (D Beasley)

8 Commando Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi) blinkers

Margins and time: Ns, shd, 1½, hd, 6, 1½, shd (1min 00.96sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Astrostar * (M Nunes)

2 Warpath * (M Kellady)

3 The Capital * (Juglall)

4 B'Nevagivup * (G Mosse)

4 Cambridge (Shafiq)

6 Divided House (Duric)

7 Golden Kingdom (T See)

8 Mark Eclipse (A'Isisuhairi)

Margins and time: ½, 1, dht, hd, 1½, hd, 3½ (59.87sec)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Red Claw * (O Placais)

2 Iron Man * (Juglall)

3 King Kong * (I Saifudin)

4 Solitaire (J Powell)

5 Flash One (T See)

6 Arif (Firdaus)

7 Kings Ryker (Duric)

8 Neo's Classic (M Ewe)

Margins and time: Hd, hd, 3, ¾, ½, 3, 7¼ (1:01.04)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Hot Gold * (Shafiq)

2 Satellite Boy * (Firdaus)

3 Smiddy Byrne * (Kellady)

4 Urishima Taro (A'Isisuhairi)

5 Xiong Fong (O Chavez)

6 Space Oddity (Duric)

7 Politics (Juglall)

Margins and time: 1, hd, 1¼, 1¼, 1¾, 1¾ (1:00.69)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Tannhauser * (Duric)

2 Zac Ace (Juglall)

3 Asia

4 Jade Dragon (Beasley)

5 Singsurat

6 Gallant Heights (T See)

7 Grizabella Memory (CC Wong)

Margins and time: (4, nk, 11, 1½, ¾, 15¾ (1:00.10)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Satellite Star * (WS Chan)

2 Herecomesmymoney * (Ewe)

3 Lion Wave * (Nunes)

4 Hangman (Duric)

5 Metaphor

6 The One (Y Salim)

7 Silver Sky (Saifudin)

8 Southern Man (T See)

Margins and time: ½, 1¾, 2¼, 2¾, ½, ¾, 22 (1:01.55)