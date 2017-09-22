Trigger Man will gun them down in the opening race

Trigger Man (in green) winning a Class 5 Division 1 event over 1,200m on Aug 27 last year.

Old-timers at the game, especially those kopitiam uncles who think they know it all, will tell you it's suicidal to make a Class 5 horse your best bet.

I guess there's a ring of truth buried somewhere there - but when the horse in question is a class-dropper, I say that logic goes right out the window.

Along those lines, TRIGGER MAN fits the bill.

This Class 5 runner, who will be lining up in Race 1, ticks all the boxes when it comes to current form, underfoot conditions, distance and the man on the reins.

Although a raceday scratching on Sept 8 at what would have been his last start, be rest assured there's nothing amiss with him.

He came out for a spot of work on Tuesday morning and, although clocking an "ordinary" time of 42.5sec for the 600m, looked good to go.

Indeed, it could be said that it was more of a chance for his raceday jockey Vlad Duric to get reaquainted with his old pal.

Duric was in the driver's seat in two of Trigger Man's 13 starts. Both times they made the board, finishing second and third.

Trigger Man's only win was when he beat a Class 5 field over the 1,200m on the Polytrack.

Boosted up to Class 4 in August, he failed to measure up. But he's now back in Class 5 - and will be racing over the 1,200m on the Poly.

Aside from the weight factor - he won with 54.5kg but carries 59kg this evening - everything else seems A-okay.