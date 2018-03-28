Trio suspended

Three riders have been suspended for careless riding, namely Saifudin Ismail, apprentice Troy See and apprentice Noh Senari.

Saifudin was hauled up on two charges - on Southern Man in Race 5 on March 16 and on Perfect Commando in Race 3 on March 18.

He was suspended for two Singapore race days on each charge and will have to sit out from April 2 to April 15.

See (Decreto in Race 8 on March 2) and Noh (Mr Scorsese in Race 5 on March 18) each received two Singapore race days. They will be out from April 2 to April 8.