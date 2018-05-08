Trio suspended

A senior jockey and two apprentices have been suspended for careless riding.

They are jockey Benny Woodworth and rookies N Nurshahril and WS Chan.

Woodworth was suspended two race days over his handling of Avengers Hero in Race 6 at Kranji on April 13.

It was established that, after passing the 1,500m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Yulong Honor, carrying that runner in onto Silent Arrow, who had to be checked.

Woodworth's suspension took effect from yesterday and will run until Saturday.

Nurshahril has been suspended for two Singapore race days after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge in that near the 800m mark of Race 3 on April 22, he restrained his mount Alaranch and crowded Natural Impulse. This resulted in that gelding having to be checked.

He was suspended from yesterday until May 18.

Chan copped a similar suspension and is ousted for the same period over his handling of same Yurosho in Race 5 on April 20.

The charge sheet read that near the 200m mark, he allowed his mount to shift inward, which resulted in Three Lions having to be checked.