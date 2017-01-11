Trip suits Gadget Man

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) POP THE QUESTION showed promise before a rest and should have every chance if fit on his return.

However, his stable companion (7) KINGSTON PASSAGE is preferred. He bumped a useful newcomer when making his debut but, with plenty of improvement expected, should take a power of beating.

(2) TWEAK THE WIND and (8) MUTHAIGA CLUB return from rests, during which they were gelded, and could improve.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) GYPSY BEAUTY made little impression in her only start over this trip, though that was in a juvenile feature last season. She could be worth another chance.

(3) DANCE AT DAWN and (4) LADY DIDDEO are capable of better than recent efforts, but have had numerous chances.

(6) GOLDEN WINE, (8) IN TANDEM and (9) JUNTA could all improve with the benefit of experience.

(10) READY SET GO has more to offer too.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) GADGET MAN ran on to challenge over a shorter distance last time and should enjoy this sterner test of stamina - he can go one better.

(3) LOADSHEDDER ran on from way back when finishing behind (2) PERGOLA last time. The less-exposed former could turn the tables from a better draw.

However, a bigger threat could come from well-related likely improver (10) REDEEMER who ran with promise on debut.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

Not much depth to this. Long-time maidens (1) CALL ME DARLING and (3) PUT THE BERRIES have place chances.

(2) COME ON INN has had her chances too, but is more reliable.

(8) GUILTY PLEASURE should, on pedigree, have more to offer over this trip and can improve.

(5) SABINA'S DYNASTY had fellow improver (9) LEAVES OF GRASS behind last time. Both should improve further to contest the outcome.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) ONE DIRECTION may have needed his last start, first after a gelding, and should have more to offer.

(1) VOLATILE ENERGY was touched off last time, with (7) MOUNTAIN BOY (2.5kg better off) a further 1.40 lengths further back. The latter, however, has more scope and could turn the tables on the top-weight.

Hat-trick seeking (4) MIDNIGHT VISION and talented (6) BON BON have claims.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(6) ANGEL OF ATHENS has shown marked improvement with the alumites on. She appears the pick of the Kotzen trio on riding arrangements but has more to do here.

Fellow last-start winner (8) JACK AND JILL is on the up, but stable companion (9) ORIENTAL OAK is preferred with this trip likely to suit.

(1) EXCELLENT warrants respect off this mark, both (4) MISS HYDE and (3) FERRERO ROCHA have claims

RACE 7 (1,100M)

(1) GREENFLASHSUNSET got going late over further on his handicap debut, so this drop in trip is a slight concern. However, he did shed his maiden over the course and distance, and so with little fuss, so could be up to the task.

(2) CORTADA disappointed last time and was subsequently 'cut'. He could make amends if not needing the run.

Consistent (3) ICON KING shows speed and can feature.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

Above-average duo (4) DON'T STOP DANCING and (5) WAKE UP MAGGIE are best over this trip. Both are better than recent efforts suggest and should be competitive.

Speedy (3) CLIFTON SUNSET could get away dropping in trip, while stable companion (1) SAILS SET is another with each-way claims.

(2) GEOGRAPHE BAY was impressive when winning her maiden over the track and trip, and could follow up.