Troy See suspended three months

Apprentice Troy See has been suspended for three months over a misconduct charge.

In Race 4 on Jan 30, he changed the heavy girth and surcingle, which he rode GOLDEN KINGDOM, to a lighter girth and surcingle prior to the weighing in following the running of that race.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his guilty plea and the nature of the charge.

His suspension will take effect from May 17, following the completion of his one-month suspension over another matter, to Aug 16.

Golden Kingdom's trainer, John O'Hara, was fined $3,000, after pleading guilty to a charge in that, without the permission of the stewards, he changed the girth and surcingle while saddling GOLDEN KINGDOM in Race 4 on Jan 30.