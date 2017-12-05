Tsui saddles four winners from seven races on dirt

Me Tsui took training honours at Sunday's Hong Kong meeting, with the handler winning four of the seven dirt races on the card.

It was Tsui's second four-timer in his Hong Kong career and his first at Sha Tin.

"I expected our runners would perform well today, but winning four races was really a pleasant surprise," said Tsui, after saddling Sky Treasure, Ugly Warrior, Flying Godspell and Fight Hero to victories.

"I really have to thank my team for all the effort they put in and the work that has gone into these wins. I also want to thank my owners for their patience and trust."

Tsui took the day's highest-rated race, the Class 2 Nathan Handicap over 1,200m, with Fight Hero.

The 20-1 shot charged late from near the rear under Umberto Rispoli to grab Size's House Of Fun in the shadows of the post, with a nose the margin at the wire.

"This is the winner that surprised me the most today," said Tsui.

"Full credit to Umberto. The horse jumped well beneath him. We had concerns beforehand that the horse could lag behind in the early stages.

"But, luckily, after he jumped well, the pace was very fast and it assisted him to come from behind in the straight."

Sunday's meeting was a prelude to Hong Kong's biggest week of racing.