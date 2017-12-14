Racing

Tuesday Kranji barrier trials results

Dec 14, 2017 12:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Larson (P Dellorto)

2 Satellite Kingdom (S Noh)

3 Prince Of Rock (CC Wong)

Margins and time: Nk, 17 (1 min01.18sec).

TRIAL 2

1 Amanzoe (M Firdaus)

2 Dynamic Eagle

3 Mr Colin

Margins and time:½, ½ (1:00.08).

TRIAL 3

1 Hughsy (Wong)

2 Master Of Malibu (B Vorster)

3 Alamosa Express (N Hanafi)

Margins and time: Hd, 1½ (1:00.07).

TRIAL 4

1 Dalgety

2 Parador

Margins and time: 4½ (1:00.17).

TRIAL 5

1 Colorado Prince (Firdaus)

2 Keep Spinning (Wong)

Margins and time: Shd (1:03.11).

