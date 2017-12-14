Tuesday Kranji barrier trials results
TRIAL 1
1 Larson (P Dellorto)
2 Satellite Kingdom (S Noh)
3 Prince Of Rock (CC Wong)
Margins and time: Nk, 17 (1 min01.18sec).
TRIAL 2
1 Amanzoe (M Firdaus)
2 Dynamic Eagle
3 Mr Colin
Margins and time:½, ½ (1:00.08).
TRIAL 3
1 Hughsy (Wong)
2 Master Of Malibu (B Vorster)
3 Alamosa Express (N Hanafi)
Margins and time: Hd, 1½ (1:00.07).
TRIAL 4
1 Dalgety
2 Parador
Margins and time: 4½ (1:00.17).
TRIAL 5
1 Colorado Prince (Firdaus)
2 Keep Spinning (Wong)
Margins and time: Shd (1:03.11).
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now