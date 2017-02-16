Tuesday's barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 El Condor (B Woodworth)
2 Obstacles Free (R Shafiq)
3 Yaya Papaya (S Anandan)
4 Hero In The Wind (D David)
5 Country Boss (M Zaki)
6 Elite Gustavo (M Rodd)
7 Good Warrior (N Juglall)
Margins and time: 3, hd, 1 ½, 2¾, 1 ½, 27½ (1min 02.36)
TRIAL 2
1 Elite Takes All (Rodd)
2 Iconnic (I Saifudin)
3 Royal Diwan (Z Zuriman)
4 Kaiser Bright (Anandan)
5 Lim's Shine (D Beasley)
6 Charlies Missile (O Placais)
7 Happy Dayz (S Noh)
Margins and time: Nk, 1¾, 1¾, 3, 7½, hd (1:02.13)
TRIAL 3
1 Exceed Express (Boss)
2 Knight Chen Bay (G Moose)
3 Classified (A Munro)
4 Dreamweaver (O Placais)
5 Hee's A Maverick (D Beasley)
6 Eclair Shadow (I Azhar)
7 Apollo (Rodd)
8 Vanderbilt (V Duric)
Margins and time: 8, 4, HD, ¾, ¾, 1 ½, 4¼ (1:00.93)
TRIAL 4
1 Classic (Placais)
2 Keltic Karma (Duric)
3 Elite Emperor (Shafiq)
4 Hee's Ego (Beasley)
5 Copacabana (Rodd)
6 Phanfone (Zaki)
Margins and time: ½, ½, shd, hd, nk (1:04.97)