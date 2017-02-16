Racing

Tuesday's barrier trial results

Feb 16, 2017 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 El Condor (B Woodworth)

2 Obstacles Free (R Shafiq)

3 Yaya Papaya (S Anandan)

4 Hero In The Wind (D David)

5 Country Boss (M Zaki)

6 Elite Gustavo (M Rodd)

7 Good Warrior (N Juglall)

Margins and time: 3, hd, 1 ½, 2¾, 1 ½, 27½ (1min 02.36)

TRIAL 2

1 Elite Takes All (Rodd)

2 Iconnic (I Saifudin)

3 Royal Diwan (Z Zuriman)

4 Kaiser Bright (Anandan)

5 Lim's Shine (D Beasley)

6 Charlies Missile (O Placais)

7 Happy Dayz (S Noh)

Margins and time: Nk, 1¾, 1¾, 3, 7½, hd (1:02.13)

TRIAL 3

1 Exceed Express (Boss)

2 Knight Chen Bay (G Moose)

3 Classified (A Munro)

4 Dreamweaver (O Placais)

5 Hee's A Maverick (D Beasley)

6 Eclair Shadow (I Azhar)

7 Apollo (Rodd)

8 Vanderbilt (V Duric)

Margins and time: 8, 4, HD, ¾, ¾, 1 ½, 4¼ (1:00.93)

TRIAL 4

1 Classic (Placais)

2 Keltic Karma (Duric)

3 Elite Emperor (Shafiq)

4 Hee's Ego (Beasley)

5 Copacabana (Rodd)

6 Phanfone (Zaki)

Margins and time: ½, ½, shd, hd, nk (1:04.97)